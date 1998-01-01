The dates for the inaugural Rock the Coast "Texas Country at Sea" cruise have been announced!

While most music cruises have been postponed until mid-2021 or later, there's good news from the folks at the Rock the Coast "Texas Country at Sea" cruise as they have set April 12-17, 2021 as the sailing dates for the event. And true to the "everything is bigger in Texas" notion, Rock the Coast will be big fun not to be missed.

The Rock the Coast "Texas Country at Sea" cruise will take place aboard the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Dream and will sail from Galveston, Texas to Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico with a bevy of artists aboard that specialize in Texas country, Red Dirt, folk and Americana music. Among them will be Stoney LaRue (Cross Canadian Ragweed), Deana Carter, Josh Ward, Sundance Head, Cody and Willy Braun of Reckless Kelly, Mike McClure, Brandon Rhyder and Curtis Grimes. Also appearing will be Rich O'Toole, Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Adam Hood, David Adam Byrnes, Holly Tucker, Cooper Wade, Kayla Ray and DJ DU. James Huling of "Big Brother" fame will also be on board.

The cruise will feature special fan-friendly events like artist meet-and-greets, autograph sessions and happy hour performances with free cocktails and drinks. All of the usual fun of the Carnival Dream will keep cruisers busy too; there's a casino, an arcade, a waterslide, the Thalassotherapy pool at the spa, Broadway-style entertainment and pools and hot tubs. And there'll be no shortage of places to tie-on the feed bag or have an adult beverage, including RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse, Pizzeria del Capitano, a gourmet steakhouse and Bonsai Sushi. Shore excursions at Costa Maya and Cozumel will be available for an additional fee.

For more information and to book passage on the Rock the Coast "Texas Country at Sea" cruise go here.