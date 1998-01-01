.

The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
Certainly there will never be another Lynyrd Skynyrd, but one listen to the slide guitar and harmony vocal filled Southern rock of opening cut "Looking for an Old Friend" and Skynyrd fans will be hooked. More sweet Southern sounds permeate "So You Wanna Change the World" but the guitars kick into high gear for the heavier "Lend a Hand," while "Spirit of a Workin' Man" celebrates, in a bit of an ominous way and with lots of hard working guitar, the difficult blue collar life. There are only five cuts on this debut and the set closes with "Set Me Free," a slow, lengthy and bluesy "I'm movin' on" song. This five-piece from Rome, Georgia has picked up the Southern rock torch and they're running to beat the devil with it.
Rating:

