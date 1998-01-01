.

The Harmed Brothers - Across the Waves


Alex Salcido and Ray Vietti started out as a banjo and guitar duo more than a decade ago; now a handful of albums down the road they are backed by a band that allows for a fuller sound as they explore indie rock (the Gin Blossoms-ish "Skyline Over") and Americana (the no-place-like-home sentiment of "River Town.") The band mostly works with a hybrid of the two genres here with cuts like "Born a Rotten Egg" having a heartland, everyman sound, while also being dappled with soul thanks to Salcido's delivery and quavering organ fills. Pedal steel highlights the slow and reflective "Where You're Going" while "All the Same" owes a little something to Creedence Clearwater Revival. And while the cut is far from bluegrass, Salcido does break out the banjo for "Ride it Out," a cut about teetering on the edge of a failed life that rocks along to an electric Neil Young-style groove.

