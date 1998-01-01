Think Pink! (For Breast Cancer Awareness Month)

Lavley Socks

Sock it to me baby! Lavley makes comfy and long-lasting socks that carry all sorts of novelty messages. While many of Lavley's socks carry humorous messages, right now they're spotlighting their "Fighting Cancer, One Round at a Time" design that features depictions of boxing gloves (knock out cancer!) and comic sound effects (Wham!) up and down the socks. And if the wearer is kicking back in an easy chair with legs up, then others will get the message as "Fighting Cancer" is written in big letters on the bottom of the right sock while "One Round at a Time" appears on the left sock. Lavley is donating 20% of sales from these and other cancer-themed socks during October. Some of Lavley's humorous designs include socks for lovers of bacon, beer, coffee, tacos, pizza, aliens, books, poker, fishing and many other designs. Find more info and ordering instructions here.

Rising Tides Coffee Company

Maybe you'll be wearing a pair of Lavley's "Bring Me Some Coffee" socks as you're firing up a pot of great java from Rising Tides Coffee Company. Currently Rising Tides is offering three varieties of coffee; first and foremost this month is their Pink Label which is woman-produced, single-origin coffee that's harvested from the buffer zone of El Triunfo Biosphere Reserve in the Mexican state of Chiapas. Pink Label has a smooth mouthfeel with hints of toffee, lemon and herbs. Every purchase supports the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., and during October the company is doubling their donation. Also available are Blue Label, from the mountains of Rwanda and supporting The Water Project, Inc., and Green Label made with beans from Colombia and supporting One Tree Planted, Inc. Order here.

Moonglow Jewelry

These pieces from Moonglow Jewelry are about as cool as you can get. Each piece, whether a necklace, bangle or bracelet, ring, key chain, anklet, chain or earrings, is hand made just for you using genuine gemstones, Swarovski crystals and semi-precious metals. And here's the part that'll really have you, well, over the moon. Each piece features a "moon" that will be customized to your wish; pick any date that's special to you (birthday, anniversary, etc.) and your moon will be presented in whatever phase the actual moon was in that day. And to make your moon even more realistic, it absorbs light when it can so that it can glow when the lights go out! And for Breast Cancer Awareness there's an entire Pink Moon collection. Purchases made during October will see 5% going to the Pink Fund to support breast cancer patients and survivors. Order yours here.

Fortress Water

This company's founders started the business after their loved ones were diagnosed with breast cancer, and every month they donate to the nonprofit My Style Matters, an organization providing holistic support to cancer patients and survivors. Fortress Water is a hemp alkaline water that supports in preventing diseases and that is the only CBD water that blends premium botanicals with 5mg of pure bioavailable CBD, resulting in alkaline water that metabolizes nutrients more effectively while also hydrating better. Fortress Water does not contain any THC. To top it all off, this premium hemp water comes in a pink bottle made of recycled materials. Order yours here.

PureWine Wine Filters

If you're one of the many folks who can't enjoy a glass of wine without worrying about possible unwanted side effects, like headache or allergic reaction (congestion, skin flush) there's good news for you from PureWine, makers of easy-to-use wine filters. Those side effects are caused by the histamines and sulfites in wine, both of which can be eliminated with the use of PureWine wine filters. PureWine offers two unique ways to filter; use "The Wand," about the size of a small spoon, in an individual glass of wine. Or, attach a pour-through filter called "The Wave" to the wine bottle. And that's it! You'll then be able to enjoy your beverage without having to worry about potential sensitivities. Right now during October special limited edition Pink Wands are available and PureWine will be donating 5% of the sales funds to the American Cancer Society. Order yours here.

