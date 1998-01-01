Wishbone Ash And More

Feb. 26 - Wishbone Ash - The Rhythm Room, Phoenix

Fronted by guitarist, singer and band founding member Andy Powell, Wishbone Ash will blow into town with new music to showcase as their 100th (!) album Coat of Arms will drop just two days after the Rhythm Room show. The guys come to the central Phoenix venue every chance they get, and that's a real boon for fans who can see their heroes in such an intimate space. Expect these originators of the twin lead guitar sound to play some new ones along with a mix of classics that may include "Rock 'N' Roll Widow," "Blowin' Free," "The King Will Come" and maybe even, in honor of where they're performing, "Phoenix."

Feb. 29 - ABBA MANIA - The Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Oh mamma mia you don't want to miss this tribute to ABBA by the #1 touring ABBA tribute band. Having perfected their act over a 20-year career, ABBA MANIA have actually been playing ABBA's songs for twice as long as the Swedish superstars did themselves. Expect a two-hour show filled with surprises as well as all the big hits like "Waterloo," "Take a Chance on Me," "Fernando," "The Winner Takes it All," "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen" and of course "Mamma Mia."

Feb. 29 - Jimmy Vaughan - Talking Stick Resort Showroom, Scottsdale

While Stevie Ray Vaughan was whipping up Texas tornadoes with his band Double Trouble back in the day, big brother Jimmy was blues rocking around the world with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, they of big hits like "Tuff Enough," "Wrap it Up" and "Powerful Stuff." Jimmy has enjoyed a successful solo career for a long time now, and fans can expect to hear him play a few originals along with covers of blues songs both famous and obscure. He doesn't play them a lot these days, but there might be a Fab T-Birds song in the mix too.

March 17 - Amanda Shires - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

You could spend the evening of St. Patrick's Day whooping it up at an Irish bar but if that's not your thing then consider attending this show by one of the current darlings of Americana. Shires is a member of the 400 Unit along with her husband Jason Isbell as well as a member of the Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris, and her solo shows are a real treat. Shires has a new single out called "Deciphering Dreams" and her last album was released in 2018, so she may treat the audience to some additional new music too. And there will still be time to go and have that green beer after the show.