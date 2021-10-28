6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Looking for some good Halloween fun in the nation's heartland? Then look no further than Tulsa, OK where the city has a host of spooky events on tap to celebrate the season of ghosties and ghoulies. All treats and no tricks, here are our picks for fun Halloween happenings in Tulsa.
Oct. 26 - Sparky's Spooktacular Trunk or Treat - Hicks Park
Presented by Tulsa Parks and local businesses and organizations, this event is a free, outdoor, family-friendly happening. Come dressed in your Halloween best and get candy, play games, enjoy crafts and inflatables and much more. In the event of inclement weather the fun will be moved indoors to the Hicks Recreation Center. Sparky's Spooktacular Trunk or Treat takes place from 6 to 8 pm. Read more here
.
Oct. 26-31 - HallowMarine - The Oklahoma Aquarium
Taking place every night from 6:30 to 9 pm, HallowMarine offers trick-or-treating for all ages. Guests follow the Trick-or-Treat Trail and collect candy while also seeing fascinating marine life in surrounding exhibits. Halloween costumes are encouraged and there will be chances to win prizes while hanging out with curious creatures from the ocean's deep! Oklahoma Aquarium is located in the Tulsa suburb of Jenks. For ticket information go here
.
Oct. 27 - 2021 Kids Creepy Brewery Call - Various Venues
Bring the kids to Tulsa's Brewery District and amble to eight different breweries where kids can trick or treat and enjoy special activities created just for them. Grab a "passport" and have it stamped at each participating brewery to earn a prize. Participating breweries are Heirloom Rustic Ales, Marshall Brewing Company, American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery, Nothing's Left Brewing Company, Dead Armadillo, Renaissance Brewing Company and Eerie Abbey Ales. There is no charge to join in the fun which takes place from 5 to 9 pm. More info is here
..
Oct. 28 - A Uniquely Haunting Halloween Bash - The Abbey Mausoleum
What could be spookier than a Halloween event taking place in a mausoleum? Presented by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, this event for those 21-years-old and over takes place in the historic Art Deco Abbey Mausoleum at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Attendees can sip on special "Corpse Reviver" cocktails, munch hors d'oeuvres from Ludger's Catering, enjoy tarot card readings and listen to live jazz music from Clark Gibson as well as a string quartet from bART Center for Music. Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing of the Art Deco era (1920s-1940s) or dress as someone who now resides in the mausoleum or as anything you like! Prizes will be awarded in all three categories. The fun begins at 5:30 pm. More information is here
.
Oct. 29-31 - HalloZOOeen - Tulsa Zoo
Here's fun for the whole family at the Tulsa Zoo where attendees can wander through the zoo at night and collect candy, enjoy meet-n-greets with ambassador animals, visit Andy B's Arachnid Arcade, experience a pirate meet-n-greet, dance to DJ'd music, visit the Pumpkin Patch Playroom, pick a mini pumpkin, enter the Hay Maze and if you dare, take a chance in the haunted house! Event takes place from 6 to 9 pm all three days and reservations are required. Ticket information is here
.
Oct. 30-31 - Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street - Gathering Place
Here's more fun for the whole family taking place in Tulsa's beloved Gathering Place Park. Presented by U.S. Cellular, Gathering Place will be casting a spell for all not-so-scary ghosts and ghouls to come to Spooky Street where there'll be fun games, 3-D holographic stories, a Monster Mash dance party, pumpkin decorating and costumed characters. Goodies will be given to trick-or-treaters while supplies last. The party goes from 6 to 9 pm each day and is free. More info is here
.
These are just some of the Halloween events taking place this year in Tulsa where there's also plenty of excitement on tap after the spooky season is over. For ideas on other fun things to do in Tulsa go here.