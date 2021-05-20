

A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

GeoWorld Travel's Geological Safari of Namibia

If you've been thinking about taking a safari in Namibia you already know that the nation is rich in scenery; from the ghostly Skeleton Coast on the Atlantic Ocean to the giant sand dunes of the Namib desert to famed African wildlife like elephants, lions, springboks and others, the allure of Namibia is hard to beat. You can see all of these things and a whole lot more when you take GeoWorld Travel's Geological Safari of Namibia.

As the safari's title indicates, this tour of Namibia focuses on the country's geological wonders. Led by geologist and Namibia expert Nicole Grünert, the 15-day adventure begins and ends in Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia where participants will have dinner at the famed Joe's Beerhouse before heading out on safari. Nicole will explain the geology of things you'll come across, like Tertiary Period phonolite lava that amazingly reveals, when cracked with a hammer, that it still contains water. Among the dozens of other unique things safari-goers will see are Boudin Structures after you transit the Tropic of Capricorn, hollow-branched quiver trees, the flamingos of Walvis Bay, the world's largest displayed quartz crystal structure in Swakopmund, rock paintings in Philip's Cave, a former tin mine, Brandberg Mountain, a petrified forest, the Hoba Meteorite, dinosaur tracks, and back in Windhoek, the National Earth Sciences Museum. Two World Heritage Sites and two National Parks will be visited. Participants will have a chance to purchase mineral specimens along the way.

Grünert is also the author of "Namibia - Fascination of Geology," a travel handbook that makes for great reading while on the safari or before leaving home. This year's tour is sold out (wait list available) but the June 2-16, 2022 safari has places available. Find all the details here.