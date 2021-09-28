

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Ace Frehley and Alice Cooper perform at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Chicago.

Huntington Bank Pavilion closed out the Summer season by saving the best for last when Ace Frehley and Alice Cooper rolled into the Windy City with their no-holds-barred brand of Rock-N-Roll.

Ace Frehley kicked off the evening playing such KISS Klassics as "Detroit Rock City," "Deuce," "Rocket Ride," "Parasite," "Strutter," "Shock Me," "Cold Gin" and "Deuce."

Ace delivered like he was on a mission to prove something, and he definitely played with a rejuvenated demeanor with his energetic band featuring Ryan Cook, Jeremy Asbrock, Philip Shouse, and Matt Starr.

This lineup of musicians must have had The Spaceman get his "New York Groove" back with fire and vengeance. It was great to see their interactions with each other and the crowd.



Next up was the master of the macabre, Alice Cooper. Old black eyes hit the stage after his incredible lineup, of Glen Sobel, Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen, Ryan Roxie, and Chuck Garric, struck a pose setting the scene for "Feed My Frankenstein."

Frankenstein's monster managed to work his way around the stage to the delight of the crowd. "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "Bed Of Nails," and The Velvet Underground's "Rock & Roll" set the raucous tone for the theatrical horror themed rock show Alice Cooper has perfected years ago.

Alice is certainly the master of the genre and with Halloween just better than a month away, the crowd certainly got their Trick-or-Treat ear candy with the song Alice did for the 'Jason Lives' movie from 1986 with, "He's Back (The Man Behind The Mask)."

The sing-along with the crowd couldn't have been louder as "Poison" and "Billion Dollar Babies," made their way into the set list and even the confetti cannon got a workout with help from the infamous Chicago wind spreading the green bills all along the audience.

Of course, no Alice Cooper show would be complete without the fist pumping "I'm Eighteen" and the thunderous screams couldn't have been louder as Coop closed out the evening with "School's Out."

The crowd couldn't have asked for a better evening with the rain holding off during the show and seeing Alice Cooper with his commanding presence deliver what his minions have been craving for some time.

Seeing these pioneers of Rock should be on everyone's bucket list. In a world full of pretenders and wannabe's in today's music, it is such a joy to see true masters of their craft share their talents with their faithful followers.

Seeing bands like Alice and Ace proves that age is truly just a number. Neither of these acts show any signs of slowing down and if the booming applause and screams at the end of this show are any indication, the fans welcome the chance to be invited into Alice's nightmare again, and again, and again!

