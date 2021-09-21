Among the country music stars set to appear are Big & Rich, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, Randy Owen of Alabama, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Darryl Worley, the Oak Ridge Boys, Janie Fricke, Jeannie Seeley and Neal McCoy. Through his publicist Greenwood said, "I am so looking forward to this night. I am going to get to see so many of my friends that I have not seen in a while, and to know they are coming to truly honor my career and songs really means a great deal to me."
Also on the bill are Dustin Lynch, Home Free, Michael Ray, Mark Wills, Michael W. Smith, Rodney Atkins, Billy Dean, Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down, the Gatlin Brothers, T. Graham Brown, the Isaacs, Craig Morgan and the Frontmen of Country, a group consisting of Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas. Additionally a few stars not generally known as country acts will appear; the great Sam Moore of Sam & Dave fame, Engelbert Humperdinck (who'll perform a duet with Deana Martin, Dean Martin's daughter) and Tony Orlando. Also appearing will be Paula Deen and Alabama governor Mike Huckabee.
Ticket information for An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood is here.
For information on the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and other fun things to do in Huntsville, go here.
