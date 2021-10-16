.

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect


by Kevin Wierzbicki
The Mandala Effect represents the first album from this Denver-based hard rock outfit. Looking to a post nu metal sound for inspiration, the effort begins with the album's first single "Color Me Strange" which features a maelstrom of woozy guitar circling vocals both screamed and sung melodically, all from group main man Lorenzo Vidali. The album's title cut leans to prog metal, just as heavy as "Color Me Strange" but lighter on the bombast while "Monday Rivals" further demonstrates the band's versatility as it adds a funky, popping rhythm to the mix and once again seamlessly fuses heaviness and melody. "Sharpen the Knife" is jazzy before the buzz saw guitar kicks in; the song overall reminds of Rage Against the Machine. Vidali busts out the acoustic guitar for the intro to closing cut "Sinking Sand," a song that shows a whole different side of the group. A sublime rocker rather than heavy thunder, "Sinking Sand" shows Vidali's proficiency at writing in more than one genre. This shouldn't surprise listeners; after all the band is called CHAMEL3ON so changes can be expected. This impressive trio is rounded out by bass man Bryan Raynor Jr. and drummer Alex Murrell.

Click the album cover to stream via Amazon Music (if available) and purchase. We earn a small commission if purchased via that link. Or stream via your favorite service here.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more

Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Reviews

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online

Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour

Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced

Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album

Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video

Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection

Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band