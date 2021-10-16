Celebrity Warship Culture describes its musical style as "noise-positive," comparing itself to acts like Sonic Youth and Nirvana. The band's name is a play on combining military obsession and celebrity worship, while the album title, Recreational Everything, suggests unhealthy levels of leisure time. It's a noisy collection of angry and oftentimes cynical music, well worth your investigation.
The album closes with "Bill Hader," presumably named after the Saturday Night Live comedian of the same name. This one is a loud, electric guitar-soaked track with equally loud and screamed vocals. This album is not all positive-noise, however, as "R(Evolution)" is a quietly meditative piece. Ironically, its title suggests something a whole lot more cacophonic, with volume raised to 11. This act also gets compared to Joy Division, and the shaky vocal on "Current Nostalgia" immediately brings that band's late vocalist, Ian Curtis, to mind. The bass line and drumming on "The Captions," also resemble some of Joy Division's musical arrangements.
The act says, "Recreational Everything is a biting statement that you can find unhealthy escapism in just about anything." With this thoughtful set of songs, however, Celebrity Warship Culture gives us a much healthier kind of escapism.
Rating:
Share this article
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online
Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour
Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced
Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album
Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video
Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection
Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band