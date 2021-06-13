.

Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)


Rob Grabowski caught Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot) and Cherry Bombs In The Act during the Joliet, IL stop of the CMFT Tour at The Forge on June 8th. Check out Rob's great photos!

Cherry Bombs

Corey Taylor CMFT tour



Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

Corey Taylor CMFT tour

See the upcoming dates for the tour here.

See more of Rob's photos here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

advertisement
Latest News

The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up For 'Dustland'

Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'

Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show

Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'

Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP

Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour

Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow