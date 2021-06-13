



See the upcoming dates for the tour here .

Rob Grabowski caught Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot) and Cherry Bombs In The Act during the Joliet, IL stop of the CMFT Tour at The Forge on June 8th. Check out Rob's great photos!

