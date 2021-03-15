Countless Thousands' And The Triumph of Justice as a rock opera, and the electric guitar part that begins album-opener, the instrumental "The Triumph of Justice," is a beautifully harmonized Brian May-inspired snippet of guitar music. May, as we well know, was the guitarist that helped create Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," perhaps the greatest rock operatic single of all time. Thus, after only the first minute, the album's description perfectly fits.
The group counts Against Me! as a musical influence, and the act's singer is sometimes a dead ringer for Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! The album's first full song is "Game Change," a speedy, literate rocker, which also sounds like the kind of thing Against Me! is most famous for.
Lyrically, the group has created a 16-song album that is part political statement, part science fiction movie soundtrack. Song titles like "Murder Assassins from the Future" give the project this futuristic distinct vibe. The group is from Glendale. CA, and while many of these songs power along with seeming reckless abandon, the musicians certainly know how to play. This is not amateur-sounding punk rock. Rather, it's a punkish collection of songs, with musicianship bordering on Frank Zappa's extremely high standards. In the middle of a loud and rollicking rock and roll effort, the group has placed an acoustic, mandolin-centered cover of Stephen Foster's "Hard Times (Come Again No More)," which would even make your grandparents smile. It's one of many reasons to simply love this album.
Rating:
Share this article
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event
U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show
Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video
Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball
Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video