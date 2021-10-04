Cruzados - She's Automatic

Click the album cover to stream via Amazon Music (if available) and purchase. We earn a small commission if purchased via these links
Rating:
Share this article
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song- Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details
Tears For Fears Share 'Tipping Point' Video From First New Album in 17 Years
Soft Cell Return With 'Bruises On My Illusions'
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Orchestra Push The Sky Away
Singled Out: Concrete Dreams' Called Out
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Reveal Singer For UK Tour
NOBRO Reveal New Song 'Better Each Day'