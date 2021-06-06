

Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Music fans throughout the country are rejoicing at the return of live music and the Phoenix-based concert promoter Danny Zelisko Presents has announced an exciting roster of upcoming concerts.

Some of DZP's shows will take place in the intimate setting of Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix's longtime favorite venue where performances take place in the round, sometimes with a rotating stage.

Here's the scoop on all DZP shows scheduled at this time for the rest of the year, in Arizona and elsewhere. The Happy Together Tour features the Turtles, Mark Lindsay, the Association, Ron Dante, Chuck Negron and others.

July 7 - Happy Together Tour - Smith Center, Las Vegas NV

July 15 - Happy Together Tour - TCC Music Hall, Tucson AZ

July 18 - Gordon Lightfoot - Copernicus Center, Chicago IL

July 23 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Resch Center Theatre, Green Bay, WI

July 25 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - The Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee WI

Aug. 7 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - The Anthem, Washington DC

Aug. 9 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Marshall Tucker Band - Resch Center Theatre, Green Bay WI

Aug. 10 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Marshall Tucker Band - The Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee WI

Aug. 14 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Marshall Tucker Band - Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont IL

Aug. 18 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings - Kauffman Center, Kansas City MO

Aug. 20 - The Mavericks and Los Lobos - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Aug. 27 - Happy Together Tour - Paramount Theatre, Denver CO

Aug. 31 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Sept. 1 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque NM

Sept. 2 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Paramount Theatre, Denver CO

Sept. 5 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Stafford Centre, Stafford TX

Sept. 8 & 9 - Styx - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix AZ

Sept. 9 - Daughtry - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Sept. 12 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta GA

Sept. 18 - "The Man in Black" A Tribute to Johnny Cash - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Sept. 19 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Pabst Theater, Milwaukee WI

Sept. 19 - The Monkees (Farewell Tour) - Celebrity Theater, Phoenix AZ

Sept. 19 & 20 - Gordon Lightfoot - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak MI

Sept. 21 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Adler Theatre, Davenport IA

Sept. 22 - Alan Parsons Live Project - State Theatre, Minneapolis MN

Oct. 1 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines IA

Oct. 2 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont IL

Oct. 2 - JB Smoove - Talking Stick Resort - Scottsdale AZ

Oct. 7 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks CA

Oct. 8 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Smith Center, Las Vegas NV

Oct. 8 & 9 - Jim Gaffigan - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Oct. 9 - Asleep at the Wheel - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Oct. 15 - The Psychedelic Furs - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Oct. 16 - Nick Swardson - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Oct. 17 - Gladys Knight - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Oct. 19 - Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Oct. 22 - Christopher Cross - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Oct. 25 - Dead and Company - Ak Chin Pavilion, Phoenix AZ

Oct. 29 - Little River Band - Paramount Theatre, Denver CO

Nov. 12 & 13 - Kathleen Madigan - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Nov. 13 - REO Speedwagon - TCC Music Hall, Tucson AZ

Nov. 26 (Two shows) - Ron White - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Dec. 4 - Steven Wright - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Dec. 10 - The Robert Cray Band - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Dec. 14 - Tony Bennett - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Dec. 17 - Tyler Henry - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Danny Zelisko Presents will be adding more shows regularly; keep up with upcoming concerts by visiting them on line here.