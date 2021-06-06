Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Some of DZP's shows will take place in the intimate setting of Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix's longtime favorite venue where performances take place in the round, sometimes with a rotating stage.
Here's the scoop on all DZP shows scheduled at this time for the rest of the year, in Arizona and elsewhere. The Happy Together Tour features the Turtles, Mark Lindsay, the Association, Ron Dante, Chuck Negron and others.
July 7 - Happy Together Tour - Smith Center, Las Vegas NV
July 15 - Happy Together Tour - TCC Music Hall, Tucson AZ
July 18 - Gordon Lightfoot - Copernicus Center, Chicago IL
July 23 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Resch Center Theatre, Green Bay, WI
July 25 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - The Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee WI
Aug. 7 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - The Anthem, Washington DC
Aug. 9 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Marshall Tucker Band - Resch Center Theatre, Green Bay WI
Aug. 10 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Marshall Tucker Band - The Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee WI
Aug. 14 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Marshall Tucker Band - Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont IL
Aug. 18 - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings - Kauffman Center, Kansas City MO
Aug. 20 - The Mavericks and Los Lobos - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Aug. 27 - Happy Together Tour - Paramount Theatre, Denver CO
Aug. 31 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
Sept. 1 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque NM
Sept. 2 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Paramount Theatre, Denver CO
Sept. 5 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Stafford Centre, Stafford TX
Sept. 8 & 9 - Styx - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix AZ
Sept. 9 - Daughtry - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Sept. 12 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta GA
Sept. 18 - "The Man in Black" A Tribute to Johnny Cash - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Sept. 19 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Pabst Theater, Milwaukee WI
Sept. 19 - The Monkees (Farewell Tour) - Celebrity Theater, Phoenix AZ
Sept. 19 & 20 - Gordon Lightfoot - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak MI
Sept. 21 - Alan Parsons Live Project - Adler Theatre, Davenport IA
Sept. 22 - Alan Parsons Live Project - State Theatre, Minneapolis MN
Oct. 1 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines IA
Oct. 2 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont IL
Oct. 2 - JB Smoove - Talking Stick Resort - Scottsdale AZ
Oct. 7 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks CA
Oct. 8 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Smith Center, Las Vegas NV
Oct. 8 & 9 - Jim Gaffigan - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
Oct. 9 - Asleep at the Wheel - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Oct. 15 - The Psychedelic Furs - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Oct. 16 - Nick Swardson - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Oct. 17 - Gladys Knight - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
Oct. 19 - Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
Oct. 22 - Christopher Cross - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Oct. 25 - Dead and Company - Ak Chin Pavilion, Phoenix AZ
Oct. 29 - Little River Band - Paramount Theatre, Denver CO
Nov. 12 & 13 - Kathleen Madigan - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Nov. 13 - REO Speedwagon - TCC Music Hall, Tucson AZ
Nov. 26 (Two shows) - Ron White - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Dec. 4 - Steven Wright - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Dec. 10 - The Robert Cray Band - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Dec. 14 - Tony Bennett - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
Dec. 17 - Tyler Henry - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ
Danny Zelisko Presents will be adding more shows regularly; keep up with upcoming concerts by visiting them on line here.
