Easter Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The Easter Bunny will soon be making his rounds and delivering baskets full of candy to children everywhere. And while the Bunny doesn't usually bring anything for adults, that doesn't mean that you can't treat grown-up friends and family members yourself. Here are some ideas for goodies for the adult folk, and everything is something that the recipient can drink or eat. It's all yummy, and we'll start with some candy.

Southern Caramel Gourmet Handcrafted Caramel

Made with sugar, cream and butter and without gluten, corn syrup or any kind of artificial flavoring, Southern Caramel's Gourmet Handcrafted Caramels are sure to delight any caramel fan or candy aficionado in general. If your gift recipient likes caramel in its purest state then get them Southern Caramel's Original flavor, but there are lots of flavored varieties on offer too: Sea Salt, Coffee, Chocolate Strawberry, Lavender Tea, Salted Lime and Honey are some of the available varieties. There's even a Bourbon flavor that tastes great on its own or accompanied by a bit of whiskey. Also available, and you'll want to eat this by the spoonful right out of the jar, is Southern Caramel's Salted Caramel Sauce. Save some though to top your ice cream with or to stir into your coffee. Gift boxes and samplers are available too. Order here.

Don Pablo Coffee Sampler Box

There's something about the words "sampler box" that makes people's eyes light up. Give an Easter gift of the Don Pablo Coffee Sampler Box and the recipient will think of you as they start their morning with some delicious java. Don Pablo Coffee is renowned as being a world-class grower and roaster of specialty grade small batch roasted-to-order coffees sourced from the world's best coffee growing regions. Currently Don Pablo has four different sampler boxes on offer, each holding three 12-ounce bags of coffee. One Sampler Box has a specialty coffee from Guatemala, Classic Italian Espresso and Charbeanz Dark Coffee, which, the company warns, is not for lightweights! Another sampler box option holds Don Pablo's Signature Blend (medium dark, 100% Arabica with a blend of Colombian, Guatemalan and Brazilian beans), Subtle Earth Organic Coffee and Don Pablo's Bourbon Infused Coffee while the third/fourth options include the Signature Blend and Organic Coffee along with a choice of Pablo's Pride Honduran Dark Roast or Charbeanz. Coffees can be ordered as whole bean or in a variety of grinds. Other options include two-pound bags of individual coffees (in many more varieties than mentioned here), fractional packs and single-serve cups, and to really do it up right, monthly subscriptions. Place your order here.

Chariteas

Have you ever tasted Olive & Dingo's Color Changing Tea? The exotic tea from Chariteas is named after the famed Portland clown duo and is a blend with ingredients like dried mango, calendula, coconut, rosehips, rose bud, peach flavoring and butterfly pea flower, a Thai herb that when mixed with citrus turns your tea purple! Working only with the world's finest teas from "the road less traveled," Chariteas works with sustainable farms in places like Indonesia and Vietnam to craft custom tea blends. Some of the other enticing blends they offer have names like Minty Meadow, Mountain Rose, Sweet Tart, Evening in the Garden and Orange Grapefruit Wellness. Also available are "tea flights" which are boxes containing three blends; the Wanderlust Flight takes you around the world with Northern Lights, Summer in Provence and Indonesian Rainstorm blends while the Herbal Infusion Flight features non-caffeinated blends Berry Fields Forever, Blueberry Cobbler and the aforementioned Olive & Dingos. Each tea comes in a cool cylindrical tin that you'll want to keep after the tea is gone, and since the blends have different densities, tins may hold two to four ounces of tea. And as you might have guessed from the clever name, Chariteas uses a portion of proceeds to do things like fight deforestation in the Philippines. Order here.

Orga Foods Super Crisps

Orga Foods hit the nail right on the head with the name of their snack product Super Crisps. Not only are the munchies super crispy, but they're super in a lot of other ways too! Orga Foods Super Crisps are vegan, organic and gluten free, and depending on which variety you're enjoying, contain healthful ingredients like flax seed, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and chickpea flour. The crispy treats come in flavors like Vegan Cheese, Original, Garlic & Onion and Cacao & Coconut, which when crumbled makes for a yummy topping for acai bowls and smoothies. Other flavors include Cranberry, Spirulina, Spicy BBQ, and in the non-crisp department, a sweet and chewy Guava Snack; all come in four ounce bags. Any flavor of Super Crisps can be crumbled into soups and salads, or dipped into hummus or guacamole as a healthier alternative to crackers or chips. A super source of Omega fats, fiber, plant-based protein and iron, Super Crisps make for a good post workout snack. Indeed they are super, as super for your body as they are super in taste! Top off your Easter gift giving with an order here.