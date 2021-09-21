Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Longtime fans of Great White will remember that the band releasedback in 1998 and now more than two decades later they offer this 14-track follow-up. Since Russell and company are obviously huge fans of the mighty Zeppelin it's only appropriate that the set of covers begins with "Whole Lotta Love" before moving into "Good Times, Bad Times" and an especially nice take on "Misty Mountain Hop." "Dancin' Days," the eerie "No Quarter" and the thundering "Kashmir," where Russell sounds particularly Robert Plant-ish round out the first half of this album. The rest of the album features "Houses of the Holy," the funky "Trampled Under Foot," "Moby Dick," "The Rover" and the obligatory "Stairway to Heaven" along with "Heartbreaker," "Living Loving Maid (She's Just a Woman)" and closer "Communication Breakdown." Of course no one will ever out-Zep Zeppelin but that isn't the idea here; this is a very well done, affectionate homage.

