.

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Longtime fans of Great White will remember that the band released Great Zeppelin: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin back in 1998 and now more than two decades later they offer this 14-track follow-up. Since Russell and company are obviously huge fans of the mighty Zeppelin it's only appropriate that the set of covers begins with "Whole Lotta Love" before moving into "Good Times, Bad Times" and an especially nice take on "Misty Mountain Hop." "Dancin' Days," the eerie "No Quarter" and the thundering "Kashmir," where Russell sounds particularly Robert Plant-ish round out the first half of this album. The rest of the album features "Houses of the Holy," the funky "Trampled Under Foot," "Moby Dick," "The Rover" and the obligatory "Stairway to Heaven" along with "Heartbreaker," "Living Loving Maid (She's Just a Woman)" and closer "Communication Breakdown." Of course no one will ever out-Zep Zeppelin but that isn't the idea here; this is a very well done, affectionate homage.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more

Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more

Reviews

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'

Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo

Bruce Springsteen To Release 1979 No Nukes Concert Film And Album

The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Brave New World' Video

Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted