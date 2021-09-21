Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Jackson Browne has released a new album calledand is on tour now through the end of October. Throughout August Browne will be appearing with James Taylor as the pair play a run of shows that were rescheduled from last year. Those shows are in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country. Browne hits the West in September without Taylor, performing headlining shows with his full band. Arizona is lucky to have four of those shows, all promoted by Danny Zelisko Presents. DZP will present Browne at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Sept. 14, at the Tucson Music Hall in Tucson on Sept. 15 and in back-to-back shows at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix Sept. 17 and 18. In October Browne and Taylor resume playing makeup dates from last year.

Browne has a catalog packed with hits and fan favorites including "The Pretender," "Running on Empty," "Tender is the Night," "Doctor My Eyes," "Lawyers in Love," "Somebody's Baby," "You Love the Thunder," "Here Come Those Tears Again" and many others. And that list is bound to expand with the release of Downhill from Everywhere, a stellar album that will thrill Browne's substantial fan base. The mid-tempo pop-rocker "Still Looking for Something" begins the album, and it is classic Jackson Browne, done in a style that fans will instantly recognize and warm up to. Flavored with lap steel guitar played by Greg Leisz, "My Cleveland Heart" is a radio-ready rocker that begs for a sing-along. As always Browne's lyrics are sensitive and literate, as on "Minutes to Downtown" where he sings of a fractured relationship with words like "No, I wasn't thinking you would ever be more than a friend/The years I've seen that fell between my date of birth and yours." Jackson duets with Leslie Mendelson on the tender "A Human Touch" and comments on the plight of immigrants on our Southern border in "The Dreamer" which he sings partly in Spanish. His social commentary is more pointed on the rocker "Until Justice is Real" and again reflects on a love relationship on "A Little Soon to Say." The album is full of amazing songs but the clear showpiece here is the mid-album title cut "Downhill from Everywhere," another of the album's rockers. Browne has a point to make in the song; some may initially miss it as they attempt to learn the lyrics, which will be a bit of a task albeit a very fun one.

For Jackson Browne tickets go here.

For tickets to Jackson Browne shows in Arizona go here.