Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Browne has a catalog packed with hits and fan favorites including "The Pretender," "Running on Empty," "Tender is the Night," "Doctor My Eyes," "Lawyers in Love," "Somebody's Baby," "You Love the Thunder," "Here Come Those Tears Again" and many others. And that list is bound to expand with the release of Downhill from Everywhere, a stellar album that will thrill Browne's substantial fan base. The mid-tempo pop-rocker "Still Looking for Something" begins the album, and it is classic Jackson Browne, done in a style that fans will instantly recognize and warm up to. Flavored with lap steel guitar played by Greg Leisz, "My Cleveland Heart" is a radio-ready rocker that begs for a sing-along. As always Browne's lyrics are sensitive and literate, as on "Minutes to Downtown" where he sings of a fractured relationship with words like "No, I wasn't thinking you would ever be more than a friend/The years I've seen that fell between my date of birth and yours." Jackson duets with Leslie Mendelson on the tender "A Human Touch" and comments on the plight of immigrants on our Southern border in "The Dreamer" which he sings partly in Spanish. His social commentary is more pointed on the rocker "Until Justice is Real" and again reflects on a love relationship on "A Little Soon to Say." The album is full of amazing songs but the clear showpiece here is the mid-album title cut "Downhill from Everywhere," another of the album's rockers. Browne has a point to make in the song; some may initially miss it as they attempt to learn the lyrics, which will be a bit of a task albeit a very fun one.
