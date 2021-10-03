Click the album cover to stream via Amazon Music or purchase (we earn a small commission from purchases from this link)
Share this article
Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again
Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim
Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'
Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'
Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video
Jack Frost's Brothers In Arms Share 'The City Never Sleeps' Lyric Video
Every Hour Kills Stream New EP 'Vacu' Online Ahead Of Release