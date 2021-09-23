

Judas Priest Live 2021

Rob Grabowski caught Judas Priest In The Act during show at the Rosemont Theatre on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Rosemont, Il. Check out Rob's review and his great photos!

Ripping into "One Shot At Glory" off of the Painkiller album set the tone for the Judas Priest faithful. The fist pumping metal maniacs out at the Chicago suburb's beautiful Rosemont Theatre were chomping at the bit as Rob Halford, with band members, Andy Sneap (guitar), Richie Faulkner (guitar), Ian Hill (bass) and Scott Travis (drums) filled out an incredible line-up of musicians that stayed true to the sound that the world fell in love with 50 years ago.

After "Lightning Strike" the crowd welcomed the sing-a-long "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" with the 70 year old Halford hitting every scream with his operatic voice, he proves to be like a fine wine and only getting better with age. The original metal god reminded us all why he is worthy of the title that holds true to this day, as he tore through "Victim of Changes", "Hell Patrol", "Freewheel Burning", "Painkiller", and even the haunting "Blood Red Skies."

Rounding out the evening with the radio hits, "Hell Bent for Leather", "Breaking the Law", and what was the loudest audience participation sing-a-long, "Living After Midnight".

Nothing ranks higher on the bucket list than seeing the original heavy metal masters that defined the sound and the look that metal heads alike welcome to this day. While health issues have put a damper on Glenn Tipton's touring availability, the newer members pay true homage to the originators of Judas Priest that has them filling the shoes admirably, and with honor they deliver the sound and hooks that define Judas Priest. Everyone was excited to see the stage screen, as this metal onslaught came to an end stating, "THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK".

With Priest celebrating 50 years, it is a relief that they aren't doing a swan song but, revving up the motorcycles, putting on the leather and mirrored sunglasses, and letting the world know, they've still got another thing coming!

Setlist

"One Shot at Glory""Lightning Strike""You've Got Another Thing Comin'""Freewheel Burning""Turbo Lover"Hell Patrol""The Sentinel""A Touch of Evil""Rocka Rolla""Victim of Changes""Desert Plains""Blood Red Skies""Invader""Painkiller"

Encore

"The Hellion / Electric Eye""Hell Bent for Leather""Breaking the Law""Living After Midnight"





See more of Rob's photos here