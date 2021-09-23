Judas Priest Live 2021

Ripping into "One Shot At Glory" off of the Painkiller album set the tone for the Judas Priest faithful. The fist pumping metal maniacs out at the Chicago suburb's beautiful Rosemont Theatre were chomping at the bit as Rob Halford, with band members, Andy Sneap (guitar), Richie Faulkner (guitar), Ian Hill (bass) and Scott Travis (drums) filled out an incredible line-up of musicians that stayed true to the sound that the world fell in love with 50 years ago.
After "Lightning Strike" the crowd welcomed the sing-a-long "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" with the 70 year old Halford hitting every scream with his operatic voice, he proves to be like a fine wine and only getting better with age. The original metal god reminded us all why he is worthy of the title that holds true to this day, as he tore through "Victim of Changes", "Hell Patrol", "Freewheel Burning", "Painkiller", and even the haunting "Blood Red Skies."
Rounding out the evening with the radio hits, "Hell Bent for Leather", "Breaking the Law", and what was the loudest audience participation sing-a-long, "Living After Midnight".
Nothing ranks higher on the bucket list than seeing the original heavy metal masters that defined the sound and the look that metal heads alike welcome to this day. While health issues have put a damper on Glenn Tipton's touring availability, the newer members pay true homage to the originators of Judas Priest that has them filling the shoes admirably, and with honor they deliver the sound and hooks that define Judas Priest. Everyone was excited to see the stage screen, as this metal onslaught came to an end stating, "THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK".
With Priest celebrating 50 years, it is a relief that they aren't doing a swan song but, revving up the motorcycles, putting on the leather and mirrored sunglasses, and letting the world know, they've still got another thing coming!
See more of Rob's photos here
Share this article
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized- David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency- Rolling Stones- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album
Brett Young Enlists All-Star Friends For Christmas Album
Foreigner Celebrating 40 Years Of Waiting For A Girl Like You On The Goldbergs
Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams and Wilderun Launching Tour
Singled Out: French For Rabbits' The Outsider
Love By Numb3rs Reveal 'Colours' Video
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized