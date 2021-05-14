.

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Sharp's latest album begins with the title cut, a co-write with Mindy Smith where acoustic and electric guitar and strings combine for an ethereal sound, a bit foreboding and the perfect accompaniment for Sharp's vocals where she sings about a quest for something that may never be found; "I've been counting constellations and I'm still waiting on mercy rising." "You'll Know Who Knows You," on the other hand is a joyous anticipation of a perfect evening with a lover while "Whatever We Are" finds Sharp singing about how it's so difficult to define a relationship, even when love for a partner is not in question. On "Things to Fix," another evaluation of a relationship, Sharp's lyrics acknowledge that maybe the fixing should begin with that person in the mirror. Full of clever lyrics and set to a swampy, bayou-conjuring melody, "Junk Yard Dog" equates a woman scorned with a scrappy canine with plenty of fight left in her; "Don't be surprised to come home and see/A collar and a chain where I used to be." The cut is seriously catchy too with a fun chorus to sing along to. Also notable is the quiet and tender "Always Good to See You," the bonus track inspired by memoirist and podcaster Cheryl Strayed that closes the album.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

Reviews

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates

R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup

Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'