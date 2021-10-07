.

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago


The City Winery in Chicago played host to Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg and his jukebox performance. Weinberg, not usually being the center of attention, played the role perfectly for the intimate show at an incredibly cool venue. Weinberg told stories and shared personal insight with the crowd and interacted as if he was hosting a reunion with dear friends.

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

The audience participation was something very welcome as he spoke with members of the crowd and took requests. Along with those requests, he would share personal stories with one being how Bruce Springsteen wrote the song "Fire" and mailed Elvis Presley a demo and was hoping that the King would record it.

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

The year was 1977 and 5 months after mailing it, the King, sadly, passed away. Weinberg went on to say that they basically just put the cassette in the mail addressed to Elvis at Graceland and never knew if he ever received the tape.

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Fast forward 40 plus years and Max made a stop out at Graceland and shared this story with the people running the place and they brought him down to Elvis' music room and there it was, the tap that The Boss mailed to The King. Still never knowing if Elvis actually ever heard the tape but, we would like to believe that he did.

Weinberg was incredibly gracious as he brought members of the audience up to the stage to help with the songs and he even brought a local TV personality, Ryan Chiaverini, up to sing and play guitar for "Johnny B. Good."

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Max even had his manager, Mark Stein, come play the drums too. Very warm and friendly setting at such a cool venue made for a perfect evening of music. If Max Weinberg's Jukebox rolls through your town it's well worth your time and money to experience such a legendary musician up close and personal.

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

See more of Rob's photos here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song- Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

Cruzados - She's Automatic

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

advertisement
Latest News

Journey's Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Las Vegas Raiders Game

Rush Tribute Performed By Ohio State University Marching Band

Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video

Pink Floyd's Animals Album Gets All-Star Cover Treatment

Singled Out: The County Well's Drink More

The Verve Pipe Share New Song 'Forever Reaching'

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces New Live Album

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival