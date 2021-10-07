Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

The audience participation was something very welcome as he spoke with members of the crowd and took requests. Along with those requests, he would share personal stories with one being how Bruce Springsteen wrote the song "Fire" and mailed Elvis Presley a demo and was hoping that the King would record it.
The year was 1977 and 5 months after mailing it, the King, sadly, passed away. Weinberg went on to say that they basically just put the cassette in the mail addressed to Elvis at Graceland and never knew if he ever received the tape.
Fast forward 40 plus years and Max made a stop out at Graceland and shared this story with the people running the place and they brought him down to Elvis' music room and there it was, the tap that The Boss mailed to The King. Still never knowing if Elvis actually ever heard the tape but, we would like to believe that he did.
Weinberg was incredibly gracious as he brought members of the audience up to the stage to help with the songs and he even brought a local TV personality, Ryan Chiaverini, up to sing and play guitar for "Johnny B. Good."
Max even had his manager, Mark Stein, come play the drums too. Very warm and friendly setting at such a cool venue made for a perfect evening of music. If Max Weinberg's Jukebox rolls through your town it's well worth your time and money to experience such a legendary musician up close and personal.
See more of Rob's photos here
