A getaway featuring four days of live music performed beachside in the warm Florida sun sounds pretty good right about now. That's what fans will be able to safely enjoy this spring as the Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience comes to Miramar Beach which is located on Florida's Gulf Coast very near to the popular Spring Break destination of Panama City Beach.
Produced by Topeka, the presenter of unique livestream events, Moon Crush is more than a music festival; it is a five day music vacation. That means that accommodations are sold as a package with passes to the shows. Fans can choose from a wide variety of beachside or near beachside accommodations, with prices varying depending on what lodging is chosen. All accommodations are very close to the performance area; walking, biking and taking a golf cart are options to get to the stage area where each ticketed party will have their own socially-distanced viewing area.
Check in is available on Apr. 25 with the festival beginning the next day. Activities like beach yoga, golf tournament, fishing tournament, brunch barbecue and lots more will be available; there is an additional cost for some activities. Here's the Moon Crush itinerary:
Apr. 26 - The Revivalists with Grace Potter and Sammy Rae & the Friends.
Apr. 27 - NEEDTOBREATHE with Margo Price and Shovels & Rope
Apr. 28 - Day off to enjoy the beach and the evening bonfire
Apr. 29 - Sheryl Crow with Lake Street Dive and The War and Treaty
Apr. 30 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Vintage Trouble
May 1 - Check out of accommodations
All attendees will need to provide a record of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72-hours before arrival at Moon Crush. For accommodation options and pricing information and more about how the event is socially-distanced, go here.
