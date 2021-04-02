National Beer Day Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

April 7 is National Beer Day and beer drinkers across the country will be celebrating with, what else, a nice cold beer or two. To add some extra fun to the festivities, here are some ideas for gifts that'll thrill your suds-loving pals and family members, and they can enjoy these items every day of the year. Cheers!

PoolCandy Giant Beer Mug Pool Raft

You know how people who've had a real belly full of beer sometimes say they think they're going to float away? Well beer lovers can float around, in a very fun way, with PoolCandy's Giant Beer Mug Pool Raft. This pool float is six-feet in length and looks exactly like a huge mug of frosty beer, complete with handle and foam on top. Easy to inflate with an air pump, the PoolCandy Giant Beer Mug Pool Float will be the hit of the pool party and will also look great out of the water, just being on display anywhere friends are gathered and brewskis are being consumed. Hopefully your raft won't spring a leak, but if you somehow puncture it a small patch is included with each purchase. Order here.

Uber Chill Mini Fridge

This small appliance is officially the Uber Chill Mini Fridge. But let's face it, on National Beer Day (and a lot of other days!) this is going to be the Uber Chill Beer Fridge! About the same size as a 12-pack, this miniature appliance with a cool retro look will hold a dozen cans of beer or other canned beverage. It will keep your beer really cold, in fact down to 32-degrees. The Uber Chill Mini Fridge comes with two power cords; one to plug into a normal wall outlet and another that plugs into the cigarette lighter style outlet in the car. But wait beer lovers, there's more! Using state-of-the-art Peltier Technology, the Uber Chill is also a heater that can keep food warm up to 150-degrees. Just hit the toggle switch on the back of the appliance to set it for cooling or heating. Available in red, blue, white, silver, black and a special gun metal edition, the Uber Chill Mini Fridge is a big step up from the standard cooler. Order here.

Left Coast Original Custom Beer Board

Since charcuterie boards are currently all the rage you may already have one of Left Coast Original's handcrafted wooden charcuterie boards on hand; we suggested them as a gift item last holiday season. Now the company has a board for beer flights that'll really class up your next beer tasting party. Similar to the boards that flights of beer are served on at craft breweries (but a lot nicer!), the beer board has handles for carrying and four round receptacles for your brews of choice. The board also has numerous indentations that are just right for presenting beer-accompanying snacks like nuts or chocolates, and makes for the perfect companion piece to your Left Coast Original charcuterie board loaded up with other treats like cheeses and meats and veggie and fruit snacks. All boards are made of architectural bamboo and finished with a special mineral oil and beeswax "board butter" to keep them protected and looking good. And you can add a really special touch to the beer board or any other Left Coast Original board that you purchase; have the gift recipient's name engraved on the piece. Check out all the possibilities here.

Lavley Novelty Beer Socks

Your beer-loving friends will take time out from saying "beer me" in favor of "sock it to me" when you gift them with these fun novelty socks from Lavley. There's a special message on them that beer fans will love; on the sole of the left sock it says "If You Can Read This" while the right sock is emblazoned with "Bring Me Some Beer." So all the wearer has to do is put their feet up (without shoes, of course) to reveal the full message and their request for a tall cool one. No wonder that Lavley, who offer a whole line of similarly fun socks, uses the clever slogan "Socks That Speak from the Sole." And the message is not just printed on the socks, it is fashioned out of raised letters that are not going to wear out any time soon. The other parts of the socks are decorated with little depictions of wheat spikes and cute beer bottles and glasses and mugs full of beer. Don't fret on the sizing for your gift recipient; the socks are made in one size meant to fit most. Order Lavley Novelty Beer Socks here.