Neofelis Nebulosa - EP 1


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Neofelis Nebulosa is a four-piece band from France and they describe their music as post-grunge. Helmed by lead singer and rhythm guitarist Philippe, this debut effort also features bass player Damien, lead guitarist Clement and drummer Thomas, and here they offer up three songs. "Crazy World" is a concise rocker that Philippe brings a bit of a punk feeling to thanks to his Iggy Pop-recalling vocals and the overall vibe is not far off from an Iggy/David Bowie co-write. "No One's Gonna Save You" is more in the post grunge vein that the band refers to; musically the cut is a nod to the Pearl Jam sound and lyrically the sense of despair that featured in so many grunge songs is present. Closing cut "Drive" is straight-ahead hard rock, the speed of which combines with Philippe's vocal styling to hint at a fondness for Motorhead. It would have been nice to have a couple more songs on this effort but fans will enjoy this brief introduction to Neofelis Nebulosa until there's more music.

Rating:

