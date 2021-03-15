.

Paul Maged- Culture War


Paul Maged cover art

Paul Maged released his fifth full-length album on Election Day, November 3rd, and - not surprisingly - opens his 10-song album with the appropriately titled "Culture War," which is also the project's title track. This is timely because, no matter which side of the political spectrum you may find yourself on, there is no denying that America is in the middle of a culture war. When social commentators are seriously discussing the prospect of Texas seceding from the union (because its conservative politics are so different from the more liberal perspectives coming from both coasts), it's abundantly clear that two different cultures are now clashing with each other.

Maged's song lyrics are oftentimes as timely as the daily newspaper (or news website, for that matter). One if the album's tracks, "Lose Your Privilege" took on a whole new meaning, for example, when the story of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers broke worldwide. Maged even updated some of the song's lyrics to speak more directly to the issue of white privilege.

Although Maged sings as angrily as a punk rocker at times, his album is by no means a wholly punk rock effort. His range is best exemplified by "We Are," which is a straightforward piano ballad where Maged sings with an especially smooth and melodic voice.

In an actual culture war, nearly everybody loses. However, the quality music contained on Paul Maged's Culture War album is a conspicuously clear winner.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video