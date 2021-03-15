Paul Maged- Culture War

Paul Maged released his fifth full-length album on Election Day, November 3rd, and - not surprisingly - opens his 10-song album with the appropriately titled "Culture War," which is also the project's title track. This is timely because, no matter which side of the political spectrum you may find yourself on, there is no denying that America is in the middle of a culture war. When social commentators are seriously discussing the prospect of Texas seceding from the union (because its conservative politics are so different from the more liberal perspectives coming from both coasts), it's abundantly clear that two different cultures are now clashing with each other.
Maged's song lyrics are oftentimes as timely as the daily newspaper (or news website, for that matter). One if the album's tracks, "Lose Your Privilege" took on a whole new meaning, for example, when the story of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers broke worldwide. Maged even updated some of the song's lyrics to speak more directly to the issue of white privilege.
Although Maged sings as angrily as a punk rocker at times, his album is by no means a wholly punk rock effort. His range is best exemplified by "We Are," which is a straightforward piano ballad where Maged sings with an especially smooth and melodic voice.
In an actual culture war, nearly everybody loses. However, the quality music contained on Paul Maged's Culture War album is a conspicuously clear winner.
Rating:
Share this article
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event
U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show
Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video
Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball
Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video