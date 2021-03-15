

Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

A classic Pink Floyd film has been updated to today's standards and is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. This film has been thrilling Pink Floyd fans for more than three decades and now Sony Music has upgraded the 1988 release so that fans can enjoy the band's intricate prog rock in the highest quality video and audio. The concert took place after bassist and co-front man Roger Waters had left the band, so the line-up is David Gilmour on vocals and guitar, Nick Mason on drums and the now-deceased Richard Wright on keyboards and vocals. Five additional players and three back-up vocalists round out the performers. For the most part all the songs performed are well-known, including opening cut "Shine on You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5" which features a sax solo from Scott Page, and also fades out to his playing. From there the band highlights thealbum by playing a half dozen of that album's cuts, including the instrumental "Signs of Life" and "On the Turning Away," "Dogs of War" and "Learning to Fly." In a bit of a surprise the band reaches all the way back to the Meddle album for a take on the thrumming "One of These Days," a cut where Gilmour sits down to play steel guitar. Of course the greatalbum is not ignored as "Time," "On the Run" and the always-a-highlight "The Great Gig in the Sky" are performed. On "Wish You Were Here" side man Tim Renwick opens the cut playing acoustic 12-string guitar; Gilmour joins in on six-string shortly after. The show heads to a close with a rendition of "Us and Them" followed by perennial favorite "Money" and the big hit from"Comfortably Numb." "One Slip" and "Run Like Hell" finish the set. While the music is clearly what this film is all about there are also plenty of projected visuals to entertain the wandering mind. As to those technical upgrades; visuals have been re-edited from the restored original 35mm footage and the audio has been remixed in DTS 5.1 Surround Sound utilizing the original master tapes. This film was super 33-years ago and it is even more so now.