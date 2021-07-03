Reggae Party: Reggae Angels

This is the 15th album from the San Francisco-based Reggae Angels and the third consecutive release to feature the renowned rhythm section of Sly & Robbie. The group plays "roots reggae" which is the kind of reggae that Bob Marley played, and their lyrics are generally filled with spiritual and uplifting messages. Singers Peter "Fenton" Wardle and Ellenore "Brady" Walters have mellow voices that reflect the peaceful words they sing, making Remember Our Creator a sublime listen. A typically bouncy reggae beat powers the self-explanatory "Positive Way" while the equally danceable "Gratitude" is enhanced with bright saxophone parts while "Look to the Good" is particularly Marley-esque. "Remember Our Creator" grooves in a manner that recalls English reggae band UB40 and the album closes with the advisement to do good works in the sprightly "Strive." And here's a real bonus for dub fans: all 12 of the album's cuts are presented in dub versions on a bonus disc that of course allow Sly & Robbie to stretch out. There's nothing too trippy involved on these instrumental versions but psychedelic flavorings are many.
Rating:
Share this article
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour
Ego Kill Talent Launching Acoustic EP Series
Patrick Droney Adds Dates To Fall Tour
Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery
Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton Has Died
Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews