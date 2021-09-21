Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Classic rock fans know the name Gary Richrath, the late guitarist for REO Speedwagon passed away in 2015. Here Gary's music is honored with this tribute from Richrath Project 3:13 featuring singer and guitarist Michael Jahnz, a writing partner of Gary's and a member of his post-REO band Richrath. Richrath actually appears on three cuts here as Jahnz was able to salvage bits of demos that the pair had been co-writing, all of them very REO-ish: the mid-tempo rocker "Help Me Save Me from Myself," the harmony-filled appreciation of fun times spent with a lover that is "These Nights" and "L.A. is Mine," a cut that starts out as acoustic guitar driven but that eventually blossoms into a full-on rocker. Many of the other cuts here are penned by Jahnz in a style that Richrath would have loved including "Shoot One for Free," the tender ballad "Let Me Love Again" and the electric guitar-fueled "Never Give Up," a song about the difficulties of 2020. Two Richrath penned songs that he does not appear on are included, a take on the big REO hit "Ridin' the Storm Out" and another cut from thealbum, "Son of a Poor Man." The band is rounded out by lead guitarist Dennis Pockets, keys player Scott Weber, bass man Doug Janssen and drummer Andy Crownover. Longtime REO Speedwagon fans will be proud to have this nice tribute in their collection.

Rating: