

Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Road trip season is almost here! There's a ton of fun out there waiting to be had and here we'll be telling you about a few items that you might want to take with you: Dr. Motion compression socks, Steeped Coffee, First Honey skin care products and classic board games for the whole family from Pressman.

Dr. Motion Compression Socks

The benefits of wearing compression socks have been known for quite some time now, and the line of compression socks from Dr. Motion are designed to maximize circulation, minimize swelling and reduce muscle fatigue. A must for travelers, Dr. Motion compression socks are also helpful in providing lower leg support for everyday activities. They're anti-odor, and a non-binding band and a smooth toe seam make them comfortable for all day use. With Dr. Motion compression socks, not only will the wearer be relieving tired, achy legs and feet, they'll be stylin' too! Sure you can get plain black, navy or grey heather socks, but how about argyle, stars and stripes (perfect for Independence Day festivities), multi dots or very cute designs featuring sharks, T Rex dinosaurs, footballs, basketballs, pool balls, dogs or sports cars. There's even a design for beer lovers. Especially for women are designs featuring cats, owls, floral bouquets, tigers, wine, birds and leaves, coffee and donuts and many others. Overall a huge selection of designs are available in knee high and anklet for men and women and there are also quarter socks and compression tights for women. See all options and order yours here.

Steeped Coffee

Coffee drinkers know that it is not always easy to self-brew a cup of coffee while on the road. Generally you won't have a coffee maker available, for example, while camping. Now the folks at Steeped Coffee have solved this problem. As the name of the beverage suggests, Steeped Coffee is steeped like tea, so all you need to make a barista-worthy cup of coffee is hot water. Just take the single serve bag out of its individual pouch and dunk it into a cup of hot water a few times and you're ready to go (instructions for enjoying your cup as a cold brew are included; you'll need 12 to 24 hours to make it properly.) Available varieties include California Blend (medium roast), Breakwater Blend (organic French roast), Sunrise Blend (light roast), Odyssey Blend (dark roast) and Eventide for those who prefer decaf. Steeped Coffee can be purchased as a one-time order or on a subscription basis. Ordering information is here.

First Honey Manuka Honey Skin Care

Do you know about Manuka honey? It's made by bees in New Zealand that feed on nectar from the flowers of the Manuka tree. And those bees know what they're doing! Manuka honey contains methylglyoxal, a compound that causes a unique microbial activity that accelerates the healing of wounded and damaged skin. For those who need something to soothe and moisturize dry skin First Honey offers Manuka Honey Cream, a skin therapy cream that works with the nature of skin to rebalance, restore and protect; it's great for those with eczema, rosacea, psoriasis and other kinds of distressed skin. Elsewhere First Honey puts the Manuka magic to work in Manuka Honey Ointment, a first aid balm for the treatment of minor burns, scalds and minor cuts, abrasions and lacerations. Then there are Manuka Bandages that come in two sizes, regular bandage size and a larger dressing; they have Manuka honey infused right into the bandage's pad. Rounding out the First Honey line are Foot Rescue Cream and a nutritional supplement called Immunity Boost (you didn't think the bees would leave you without something to taste, did you?) More information about Manuka honey and First Honey products is here.

Classic Board Games from Pressman Toy

If you're planning on taking a road trip or family vacation and you'd like for the kids to enjoy some non-digital entertainment, consider taking along one or more of the classic board games from Pressman Toy Corporation. Pressman makes a three-in-one game set for two players that contains everything needed to play the strategy-heavy games of checkers, chess and backgammon. The set comes with a double-sided board where one side is for chess and checkers and the other for backgammon, and since these are games you don't need to "plug in" you can easily set up in a tent as well as you can in an RV or motel room. To get the whole family involved in a game, Pressman also offers a Chinese Checkers set where up to six players can play. And while these games have been loved by millions over the decades, Pressman also makes a large and varied selection of other games that include Harry Potter-themed games, family favorite Rummikub, Tri-ominoes, Hydro Strike (win or get wet!) and many other games for children or for all ages. Pressman Games are widely available at retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Visit Pressman's website here.

