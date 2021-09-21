Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Blind Willie McTell Music Festival - Sept. 25, 2021 - Thomson, GA
Back for its 27th iteration, the Blind Willie McTell Music Festival once again takes place in its late namesake's home town. The event bills itself as "a small festival with a big personality" and they're not kidding as a lot of good music will be heard during the festival's one day run. The lineup includes headliner North Mississippi Allstars along with Son Volt, Pine Leaf Boys, Ariel Posen, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and Todd Albright. The festival takes place in a parklike setting at 1021 Stagecoach Road NE in Thomson near Augusta. Kids 12 and under get in free, find other ticket information here
.
Mempho Music Festival - Oct. 1-3, 2021 - Memphis, TN
Taking place at the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden, Mempho Music Festival will feature two stages where acts like Widespread Panic, the Avett Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings, the Black Pumas and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will perform. Also on the bill are Moon Taxi, Julien Baker, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Southern Avenue, Waxahatchee, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Will Hoge, Liz Brasher, City Champs, Dirty Streets, the Wilkins Sisters and Lucky 7 Brass Band. Also available to festival-goers will be the Whatever Dome, a mind blowing geodesic structure with a propane flame effect across the ceiling, art installations, interactive features and a silent disco. Food, drink and crafts vendors will be on hand too. Find ticket information here
.
Starbase - Oct. 8-9, 2021 - Charleston, SC
The music might have you thinking that you're out in the ether somewhere but Starbase actually takes place in Charleston's Woodlands Nature Reserve. Headliners for the two-day blow-out include Alison Wonderland, Slander, Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, San Holo and Subtronics. Also bringing the good vibes will be Ace Aura, Amidy, ARMNHMR, Aus, Blanke, Chime, Control Freak, Dabin, Dylan Matthew, Eprom, Fairline, FKNSYD, Frost Top, Jason Ross, JVNA, Kompany, Kozmoz, Kraysh, Marauda, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, N3WPORT, Opiuo, Pauline Herr, Riot, Skybreak, Slander B2B Said the Sky, Svdden Death, Synymata, Trivecta, Wavedash, William Black and Wooli. And since you'll be in the perfect place to commune with nature consider one of the event's numerous camping options. Tickets and camping options are sold separately. For more information on Starbase go here
.
Monsters on the Mountain - Oct. 15-17, 2021 - Pigeon Forge, TN
Run! There are monsters on the mountain! In this case though the monsters are rock stars and you should run to the hills not from them if you want to experience three days of live rock music. The lineup for Monsters on the Mountain, taking place at Pigeon Forge's LeConte Center, is kind of amazing; on Day 1 alone the fest will see performances from Vince Neil, Night Ranger, Kix, Kingdom Come, Heaven's Edge, Native Sons, John Corabi, Ben Woods and Mark Evans of Rose Tattoo and early AC/DC fame. The hills keep rockin' hard on Day 2 with shows from Tesla, Winger, Firehouse, Pat Travers, Gilby Clarke, Rhino Bucket, Jeff Scott Soto & Jason Bieler, Anthony Corder, Randy Hansen and a repeat performance from John Corabi. Playing an after show party on Day 2 will be Signal 13. Rocking the festival to a close on Day 3 will be Slaughter, George Lynch, Vixen, Bullet Boys, Eclipse, Liliac and second shows from Ben Woods and Randy Hansen. The final music will be played by Hard-Wired at the after party. The festival also promises numerous special events but these have not been announced yet. Find ticket information here
.