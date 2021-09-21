Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

Music will take place on two stages, far enough apart not to interfere with each other but not so far that you can't easily walk between them (as many times as you need to!) Set to perform on opening night Fri. Sept. 24 are Nikki Lane, Larkin Poe, Sifa, Lennon Stella, Betty Who and Halle Kearns. Saturday Sept. 25 is packed with talent; appearing will be Carlile, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Natalie Hemby, the Burney Sisters, One Way Traffic, Tank and the Bangas, Rising Appalachia, Liza Anne, Flor de Toloache, and Molly Healey String Project. Crow and Staples both play on closing day Sept. 26 and they'll be joined by Joseph, Shemekia Copeland, Kassi Ashton, Amanda Fish, Southern Avenue, Violet & the Undercurrents and Lily B. Moonflower.
Music lovers who've been heading to Columbia for this early autumn event for at least a few years will remember that the festival used to be called Roots N Blues N BBQ. Well the name got shortened a couple years back but that doesn't mean there'll be no "Q;" expect a couple dozen vendors selling barbecue and other delectable goodies. So you won't go hungry while you're feeding your soul with awesome blues and roots music.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours before entry to the festival will be required. For ticket information go here.
To find out about other fun things to do in Columbia go here.
Share this article
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'
Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues
Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show
Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo
Bruce Springsteen To Release 1979 No Nukes Concert Film And Album
The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Brave New World' Video
Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted