Other acts scheduled to appear include The Struts, Coin, Dawes, Rival Sons, Pete Yorn, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Mod Sun, American Authors, K.Flay, Shaed, Ayron Jones, Teddy Swims, John Harvie, Heritage and Panama City Beach's own Cline Street. Also appearing will be the top two finalists and the winner of the festival's Next Wave Talent Search.
Presented in conjunction with sponsor Rockstar Energy Drink, SandJam Music Festival offers many ticket options, including discounts for first responders and members of the military. More information is here.
There's lots to do in Panama City Beach beyond the city's 27 miles of beautiful beach. Find out about golfing, fishing, eco-adventures, spas, great restaurants and much more here.
