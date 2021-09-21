.

SandJam Music Festival


Just about every music festival got canceled last year but thankfully most are back on track for 2021. One of the coolest upcoming gatherings is the SandJam Music Festival in Florida where you're guaranteed to have a "killer" time!

SandJam Music Festival - Oct. 1-3 - Panama City Beach, FL


Panama City Beach has long been one of the most popular beach cities in the country and this fall the beloved destination will host what has in just a few years become one of the Southeast's favorite events --- the SandJam Music Festival. Spotlighting rock and alternative rock bands and taking place in Frank Brown Park, SandJam will be headlined by the Killers, Shinedown and Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, better known as AJR.

Other acts scheduled to appear include The Struts, Coin, Dawes, Rival Sons, Pete Yorn, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Mod Sun, American Authors, K.Flay, Shaed, Ayron Jones, Teddy Swims, John Harvie, Heritage and Panama City Beach's own Cline Street. Also appearing will be the top two finalists and the winner of the festival's Next Wave Talent Search.

Presented in conjunction with sponsor Rockstar Energy Drink, SandJam Music Festival offers many ticket options, including discounts for first responders and members of the military. More information is here.

There's lots to do in Panama City Beach beyond the city's 27 miles of beautiful beach. Find out about golfing, fishing, eco-adventures, spas, great restaurants and much more here.

