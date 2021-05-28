.

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots


by Kevin Wierzbicki
It likely didn't seem like it at the time, but the late 2020 breakup of garage/punk/stoner female trio L.A. Machina was a blessing in disguise for Suzi Moon. The split gave Moon the impetus to launch a solo career which has resulted in the release of her dynamic debut EP, Call the Shots. The effort holds only three songs but that's enough for fans to get an idea of what this exciting performer is all about. The EP's showpiece is a cut called "Special Place in Hell" in which the guitarist and singer gives a dressing-down to a lover who's not quite an ex yet (in the video for the song, the guy brings Moon dead flowers.) By the end of the song fans will be singing along to the garage-tinged punk rocker, and on the first listen there's a lyrical surprise at song's end; "There is a special place in hell, for you, for you, for you/And it's with me..." Moon has no doubt run across discrimination in her career (and in life in general) where all too often rock 'n' roll is looked upon as a man's domain; it is society's turn for a dressing-down in the Joan Jett-meets- the Stooges rocker "I'm Not a Man," a call for change with a ferocious chorus of "I'm not a man and I don't give a damn." Pity the fool who ever tells Moon that she's "pretty good for a girl." Another Stooges-recalling song wraps up the effort as Moon tells an ex just exactly how she feels about him in "Nuthin' to Me." Tatted-down and with a penchant for rock 'n' roll lingerie, Moon has a look that perfectly matches her musical attitude and she'll no doubt be driving crowds wild as soon as the pandemic allows her to get back on stage.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more

Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album- Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover- Queen Special Reissue- more

Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more

Reviews

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

advertisement
Latest News

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'

Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Train To Rock 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary Livestream

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Tears Of Rain' Video

A Pale Horse Named Death Share 'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)'

Enslaved Release Live Video For Classic Track 'Fenris'

Singled Out: Fritz Michel's Look Out (Botticelli Girl)