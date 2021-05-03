.

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Recorded at shows in Spain in February 2020, just before the pandemic shut down in-person events, this live effort from the Aristocrats features half a dozen lengthy songs, all of which are on the band's You Know What...? album, the trio's current album at the time. The group is made up of journeyman musicians; guitarist Guthrie Govan (Asia, the Young Punx), bassist Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Adrian Belew, Kreator) and here they work strictly in an instrumental mode. With its funky bass line, precise but sometimes woozy guitar playing and myriad changes in tempo, prog rocker "D Grade F*ck Movie Jam" sounds very Zappa-esque while "Spanish Eddie," a showcase for Govan's guitar work, is more in a jazz fusion vein. Of course the song pays homage to its title with occasional Flamenco guitar flourishes; elsewhere on the long groove Govan pushes the band into boogie mode briefly, ventures very near heavy metal territory and also reels off a couple of speedy "Flight of the Bumblebee"-like riffs. "When We All Come Together" is based around a country riff with Govan tuned into chicken-pickin' while Minnemann and Beller lay down a fast shuffle that undoubtedly got the crowd dancing. Neil Peart of Rush passed away while the Aristocrats were on the tour during which this record was made, and his death hit Minnemann particularly hard; no surprise then that the nearly 19-minute prog piece "Get it Like That" is dedicated to Peart. Superlative musicianship abounds here and it'll likely leave listeners craving a time when they can see the Aristocrats live. Releases on May 7, 2021.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen- Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Pink Floyd- more

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more

Reviews

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen

Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released

Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons

Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video

Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering

Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video

Drown This City Deliver 'Borderline Existence'

Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'