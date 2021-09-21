The Black Crowes Live 2021

The recently reunited Chris and Rich Robinson, along with some newer members to the Black Crowes, were going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Shake Your Money Maker." Due to Covid, the project was put off for nearly a year and a half but, the night finally came for the lucky crowd just outside of Chicago. The Black Crowes were going to play "Shake Your Money Maker" in it's entirety as well as more hits and deeper cuts from their phenomenal catalog.
While this sounds great on paper, how would they pull it off? Would this be a phoned in effort just to make a few bucks? The answer is simply put that the Robinson brothers compiled a plethora of talented musicians, set against one of the coolest nightclub stage settings and delivered what could easily be the show of the year. With front man Chris Robinson strutting around the stage like a peacock, with his equally powerful voice, it was easy for the crowd to be mesmerized for the 2 hour set. Rich delivered the goods too and looking at how many different guitar amps, along with their set up, would have any guitarist in awe of the thick, fat sound that defined the tonal differences for every song. This wasn't just a run of the mill set up with a few pedals modulating the tones. There were some classic amps delivering the sounds that every guitarist chases and it was such a pleasure to see and hear the effort that went into accomplishing such wonderful sounds for every song. I think the sound engineer with them is certainly as strong of a member to the group as the musicians and singers. Having seen hundreds of shows at this venue, none of them delivered the rich, warm audio that was simply perfect to listen to in a live setting.
Of course, hearing the classic hits was spectacular and created a wonderful sing-along for the ever-willing audience, however, the real star of the night, and I can't stress this enough, was about two thirds of the way into the set, when the Crowes went into 'Thorn In My Pride.' Even with all of the craziness of the past year and a half. The emotion that Chris delivered with some of the most perfect lyrics ever written truly showcased how everything was right in the world for those few absolutely perfect moments. I can't stress enough how you should absolutely search for this version on YouTube and bear witness to one for the history books.
Please do yourself a favor and grab some seats with your significant other when this tour rolls through town and let the songs bring you back to the time when you first heard them and enjoy how incredible this band is at delivering these masterpieces right in front of you. If you are a musician, consider this a lesson in how all of the instruments blend so perfectly. I can only hope that this tour continues on and even hope for some new music from some incredibly talented individuals that comprise one of the most iconic bands to come along in the past 30+ years known simply as The Black Crowes.
Twice As Hard
Jealous Again
Sister Luck
Could I've Been So Blind
Seeing Things
Hard To Handle
Thick 'N Thin
She Talks To Angels
Struttin' Blues
Stare It Cold
No Speak
A Conspiracy
Goodbye Daughters
Sometimes Salvation
Wiser Time
Thorn In My Pride
Sting Me
Remedy
Encore:
It's Only Rock 'N Roll
See more of Rob's photos here.
