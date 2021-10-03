.

The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour


Rob Grabowski caught The Struts In The Act during the Chicago stop of the Strange Days Are Over Tour at the Riviera Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Check out Rob's great photos!

See more of Rob's photos here

