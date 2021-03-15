Valentine's Day Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Our Valentine's Day gift suggestions aren't meant to replace candy and flowers, a tennis bracelet or a new set of golf clubs. These are fun items that you can get your Valentine as a little something extra. That's a good way to ensure that you (wink, wink) get a little something extra too!

Left Coast Original Charcuterie Boards

Charcuterie boards, those tempting offerings of thin cut meats, cheese, veggies and more, are all the rage right now. Folks are trying to outdo each other with photos of their munchies spreads on Instagram, where charcuterie boards are currently trending. If your Valentine likes to host get-togethers, give them a charcuterie board from Left Coast Original and they'll have a head start on presenting a pleasing party platter like no other. Left Coast Original makes traditionally-shaped charcuterie boards (which all double as cutting boards) but their latest line is the Home State collection that features boards shaped like states. That means you can surprise your Valentine with a board shaped like the state of their birth, the state they live in now, or even a state they've long desired to visit. And all of the boards can be customized with your Valentine's name, initials, or personalization of your choice. Made of eco-conscious bamboo, these attractive boards are also perfect for display when not being used to serve snacks (hey, how about chocolate-covered strawberries?) Order Left Coast Original Charcuterie Boards here.

"The Soul of the Midnight Special Volume 1 1973-1976" DVD Collection

You've already given your Valentine your heart; how about giving them some soul too? Actually, a whole lot of soul! The long-running (1972-1981) music television show "The Midnight Special" presented all kinds of popular and sometimes esoteric music, from Blondie to T. Rex to Robert Fripp to Roxy Music. But this 5-DVD set presents some of the best soul (James Brown), funk (The Ohio Players), jazz (George Benson) and earthy pop (The Brothers Johnson) performances that the show hosted in the mid-'70s. This is music to put you and your Valentine in an amorous mood. How could it not with cuts like Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You," "Could it Be I'm Falling in Love" by Spinners, "Love Machine" by the Miracles and "Love's Theme" by Love Unlimited Orchestra. And when it's time to turn out the lights, there's Brown's "Sex Machine." Many of these performances have never been available on DVD (or even VHS) before; enjoy 70 performances in all from the likes of Ray Charles, the Chi-Lites, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bobby Womack, Chuck Berry, Wilson Pickett, Al Green, the Staples Singers, the Manhattans, Bill Withers, LaBelle and many others. Available at Amazon here.

drift Air Fresheners Scent of the Month Club

If your Valentine drives a car they'll absolutely love it when you get them a subscription to drift Air Fresheners Scent of the Month Club. These are not cheesy, tree-shaped fresheners that hang from your rear view mirror; these are classy and attractive fresheners where the scent radiates from a piece of cedar wood that's infused with scented oil. Made in the USA with sustainably-sourced wood and containing no harmful chemicals, the freshener comes with a clip that attaches to the vehicle's visor. Some of the available scents include amber, grove, mill, teak, and at the holidays, myrrh. You can also choose how potent you want the freshener to be by selecting a "light" "perfect" or "strong" variation of scent. Fresheners can be purchased as singles, or those joining the Scent of the Month Club will get a different scent automatically every 30-days. Subscribers can change up their order at any time if they find a scent they'd like to stick with. Find more information on drift Air Fresheners Scent of the Month Club here

.



Richard Simmons Sweat & Shout Party Game

I know what you're thinking! "I'm not going to give my Valentine something that indicates they need to lose weight!" Well, that's not really what this game is about. From Pressman, the leading innovator of unique board games, Sweat & Shout Party Game is about showing off your moves and acting a little bit silly, not unlike the campy Richard Simmons that the game is named for. Requiring three to eight players ages 12 and up, the game plays out with players turning cards and when there is a match between two players both must try to be the first one to jump up and perform their opponent's signature move and say their signature phrase. Every player chooses their move and saying, like "jogging" or "jab/punch" before the game starts and all players must remember each player's move and saying. And of course there's a sweatband involved, and the player who possesses it at the end scores an extra point. We'd like to point out here that this game will encourage your Valentine to jump up and shake it! Currently this game is available exclusively at Target, in store or order here.