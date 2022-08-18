

Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Saturday night, August 20th the United Center played host to one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's newest inductees, Duran Duran. The nearly capacity crowd was on their feet dancing and singing along as Duran Duran celebrated their 40+ year career with the style and enthusiasm that made them the darlings of the early Mtv video era.

Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor along with guitarist Dominic Brown, saxophonist Simon Willescroft, and backup singers Rachael O'Connor and Anna Ross fill out the current touring lineup of Duran Duran. They wasted no time getting the party going as they opened with "The Wild Boys" and didn't let the crowd catch their breath as the went into their monster hit, "Hungry Like the Wolf." Duran Duran's 15th and latest studio album, Future Past, was well represented and well received by the Chicago crowd as they played "Invisible," "Anniversary," "Gave It All Up," and "Tonight United." The album showcases their ability to keep their synth pop sound, that is undeniably Duran Duran, while keeping up with current musical trends.

When Le Bon engaged the audience and asked what do they say when he sings, "No-No," they eagerly replied, "Notorious, Notorious!" Continuing into the ultra-popular song of the same name. The crowd participated by screaming that famous word along in perfect harmony and was something extraordinary to witness in a live setting. The famous James Bond theme song played with images of Roger Moore as James Bond filled the video screen as they went into their title song from the James Bond soundtrack with "A View to a Kill."

"Come Undone" kept the groove going and backup singer Anna Ross accompanied Le Bon with infectious harmonies that left the crowd awe-inspired. Le Bon spoke of the situation in the Ukraine as he went into an emotional version of "Ordinary World" before going back to the early days with "Careless Memories," "Planet Earth, "The Reflex" and "Girls on Film."

Returning to the stage for their encore with "Save a Prayer," every concertgoer was holding up their cell phones with the flashlight on making for an incredible scene. "Rio" closed out the evening perfectly with the crowd singing along with whatever voice they had left. While Le Bon's energy and perfect vocals were impeccable, it was the saxophone solos by Simon Willescroft that was the shining star on this one making it an unforgettable experience.

There is no question that this was the show of the year. Duran Duran certainly hit the stage like they were still vying for votes to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame which comes as no surprise as I have never seen an off show by them. Simon Le Bon's vocals are second only to his charm and charisma. Roger Taylor keeps the tempo with his drum work and delivers a flawless back beat every time. Nick Rhodes electronic work on his keyboards and synthesizers is legendary, and of course the glue that holds this band together is John Taylor. He is one of the world's premier bass players and watching the way he works the fret board and lays down some fascinating runs is incredible. With the smiles on their faces and the energy they have feeding off of each other, John and Simon are certainly the dynamic duo when it comes to the face of this band. The music world is lucky to see that their collaboration is standing the test of time.

Make sure to get tickets and see this legendary band when they make a stop in your town. You are guaranteed to have an incredible time and will be singing those iconic songs well after the show is over.

SET LIST:

The Wild Boys

Hungry Like the Wolf

Invisible

Anniversary

Notorious

A View to a Kill

Come Undone

Gave It All Up

Friends of Mine

Careless Memories

Ordinary World

Tonight United

Planet Earth

Hold Back the Rain

The Reflex

White Lines

Girls on Film/Acceptable In the '80s

Save a Prayer

Rio

