Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022


Do you hear that? It's the sound of music wafting over the Plains of Abraham, echoing off the walls of the ancient fortified part of the city and bringing smiles to the shoppers on Rue Saint-Jean. You soon will be able to hear, see and feel all of that as the Old Quebec portion of Quebec City, Canada comes alive with the annual summertime music fest known as the Festival d'ete de Quebec, commonly referred to as FEQ. The festival is one of the biggest in North America and this year it'll stretch out from July 6 through 17 and present a wide variety of concerts on the Bell Stage at the huge Plains of Abraham greenbelt and on three other stages.

As always, there are lots of big name performers scheduled to play at FEQ. The biggest acts play on the Bell Stage and the 2022 lineup includes Quebec's own Charlotte Cardin, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Maroon 5, Suicide Boys, Halsey, Loud, Marshmello, Luis Fonsi, Alanis Morissette, Half Moon Run, and in a very special appearance, Rage Against the Machine. Among the other notables that'll play on the Bell Stage are Alexisonfire, Garbage, Alison Wonderland, Remi Wolf, 2 Chainz, Tash Sultana and Quebec-based country artist Matt Lang.

Dozens and dozens of acts will be appearing on the SIRIUSFM Stage or the Loto-Quebec Stage including X Ambassadors, the Revivalists, Basia Bulat, Spoon, Three Days Grace, Charli XCX, Freddie Gibbs, Millencolin, Pennywise, Sum 41 and Milky Chance. There will also be special evenings when these stages will host only acts from Quebec, like on July 13 when the performances will feature Louis-Jean Cormier, Vincent Vallieres, Lou-Adriane Cassidy and Laurence-Anne.

All of the above shows require the purchase of a pass but FEQ always has plenty of shows that are free. This year those shows take place on the Hydro-Quebec Stage and feature players from the world over, including DakhaBrakha from Ukraine, Toronto folkies The Weather Station, Pakistan's Arooj Aftab, New Brunswick singer Lisa LeBlanc, American blues man Robert Finley, Nigerian Afrobeat specialist Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Tiken Jah Fakoly from the Ivory Coast in Africa, Belgian pop act Fugu Mango and Canadian singer Tami Neilson.

The various stages are all within walking distance of one another and there's lots of surprising fun that takes place on the streets between them. For more information on FEQ, an awesome festival held in a beautiful and historic city, go here.

