The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre

This past Friday, the Arcada Theatre stage was graced by the presence of yet another Rock-N-Roll hall of Famer. This time, Joe Perry brought his solo project, The Joe Perry Project, on a six-date excursion of musical goodness. While Perry is primarily known for his work with Aerosmith, the legendary guitar god takes the reigns himself.
The show started with a bombastic set from Ricky James. James warmed the crowd by combining the styles of Luke Spiller of The Struts, David Bowie, Steven Tyler and more all into one glamorous package.
Joe Perry then took the stage in a cloud of fog and Rock-N-Roll. While Perry could have easily handled the nearly 1000 die-hard fans, he brought along a village of music legends to add to his show. Vocals were covered by none other than legendary Extreme and Van Halen vocalist, Gary Cherone. Cherone was fresh off the release of two new, and highly anticipated Extreme songs. If there is anyone on this planet that can come close to replicating Steven Tyler's bombastic onstage antics, Cherone is the perfect fit. Joe was also backed by Buck Johnson on keyboards and vocals, Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell) on drums and David Hull on bass. The band's energy was unmatched, and audiences got the show of a lifetime.
The band was dialed in throughout the entire 21 song set of Aerosmith classics, blues covers, and even some of Joe Perry's solo material. The band immediately jumped into "I've Got the Rock N Rolls Again", one of Joe's popular solo songs. The band also played songs from the new record, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, which is set to release on May 26th. Perry was able to demonstrate some amazing guitar tricks through wild solos and slide guitar. In honor of the late and great Jeff Beck, the band went into a chilling cover of "Beck's Bolero". Fans were also treated to Aerosmith hits such as "Let the Music Do the Talking", "Chip Away the Stone", "The Train Keep A-Rollin'", and of course "Walk This Way". One of the highlights was when he played a cover of Billy Lee Riley's "Flying Saucer" with such a cool 50's Rock-N-Roll vibe to it, Joe confessed how much he loved that song and after they played it, he asked the audience if he could play it again. With thunderous applause, Perry and crew ripped into it for a second time.
The 72-year-old guitar legend treated fans to intimate stories from his Aerosmith adventures, unmatched energy, and guitar goodness that left ears ringing for hours. While this was one of only a few stops on this tour, rumor has it we may get the chance to see him in his full glory with Aerosmith soon!
Share this article
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'
Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'Losing It'
Crown The Empire Release 'Superstar' Video As Dogma Arrives
My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico
Cradle Of Filth Deliver First Live Album In 20 Years
Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Walter Giardino For 'A Peaceful Place'
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'
Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'