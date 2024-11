America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Here's a live recording from beloved pop band America that was committed to tape at the zenith of their career after they enjoyed a long line of hits, all of which are included. The band's full original lineup of Dan Peek, Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley was intact at the time and all three are in fine voice here. And they don't mess with any of the arrangements; the songs follow the same arrangements as they have in their very familiar studio versions, a really good thing since they are all so easy to sing along to. The one difference being that a half dozen of the songs are enhanced with music from The Symphony Orchestra, notably conducted by famed producer for the Beatles (and America) George Martin. The symphony opens the show with "Miniature," an instrumental that Beckley wrote for America'salbum. From there on it's a sublime set of hits and deep album cuts that begins with "Tin Man" and fan favorite "Muskrat Love," a Willis Alan Ramsey song that was a smash for Captain & Tennille. Hits "I Need You," "Lonely People" and "Ventura Highway" come mid-set as does the bouncy Dan Peek-penned "Don't Cross the River." Some of the included album cuts are "Old Man Took," "Story of a Teenager," "Midnight" and "Daisy Jane," all of which are with the orchestra. The show ends with takes on "Sister Golden Hair" and the song that kicked the band's career into high gear, "Horse with No Name."is released by Sun Records and the label should be commended for recognizing the value of this recording and making it available to fans who will treasure it. America is currently on tour through early December, 2024 with Bunnell fronting the group; Beckley has retired from touring and Peek passed away in 2011. Find upcoming tour dates here

Rating: