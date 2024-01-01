

Fall Travel Essentials

Check out these items that we recommend as take-alongs for all of your autumn travel adventures. And yes, you'll love them at home too!

EDOBIO Masu Soap Bar

Wow, using EDOBIO's Masu Soap Bar is like having a spa at your fingertips whenever you want it! A foaming soap for your facial regimen, EDOBIO Masu Soap Bar is a souffle-style soap that is easy to use; just insert the soap in the included "foaming net," lather up your hands and then massage the lather into the face, of course avoiding the eyes. The Masu Soap Bar is part of EDOBIO's Floradiance skincare line, all of which are made in Japan by utilizing ancient and natural ingredients that originated in Japan's Edo era which goes way back to 1603. That means the soap has none of the stuff that other soaps have, ingredients you don't need like parabens, synthetic colors, mineral oil and artificial fragrance. An especially nice touch comes with the Masu Soap Bar's packaging as it comes housed in a very cool little wooden box that you'll want to keep when you're finished with the bar. EDOBIO has many other skincare items that you might want to add to your facial regimen as well like Moisture Lock Cream, Hydrating Eye Cream, Vegan Black Soap Bar, Radiance Booster Mask, Fresh Balancing Toner, Glowing Night Gel Mask and more. EDOBIO offers these products, all made with the same care that goes into the Masu Soap Bar, in various collections and gift sets too. See them all and place your order here.

Sheec Socks

Sssh, it's a secret! Okay it really isn't a secret, in fact lots of people know about the line of Secret socks from Sheec Socks. They're called Secret because they are no-show socks and we can tell you that these socks are the softest, silkiest socks we've ever worn. In a way it's too bad they can't be seen because we'd love to brag about ours! These Secret ankle socks are available in four different cuts: high, mid, low cut and ankle cut in lots of different sizes for both men and women. Sheec prides themselves on making socks in different styles that are right for different shoes and activities. For those who are going to be on their feet a lot and wearing casual footwear there's the Active line, available in high cut, mid, low and extra low and we like these super comfy socks when we're wearing sneakers or slip-ons. They are non-slip, moisture wicking and have a seamless toe so there's no irritation coming from a seam. For days when you can't wear no-show socks there's Sheec's ComFits line that come in ankle cut and quarter crew varieties; these socks have seamless toes, enhanced anti-blister tabs, reinforced toes and heels, "ergonomic 6" comfort zones and the added benefit of arch support and all-day compression. They offer Aqua X cooling action and Aero Dri quick absorption for fast drying too. To top it all off Sheec also has Merino wool socks in an ankle cut variety. And the kids aren't left out; there are Sheec socks made just for youth too. See all Sheec socks and place your order here.

Biovanta Immunity Respiratory Defense Lozenges

There's never a good time to have respiratory problems and certainly when you're away from home is a really bad time. If you already take or are interested in taking a daily immunity supplement you need to give Biovanta Immunity Respiratory Defense Lozenges a try. Biovanta Immunity Respiratory Defense Lozenges contain a proprietary mucosal immune complex that promotes a healthy inflammatory response to strengthen mucosal (barrier) immunity against airborne microbes or allergens, preventing them from taking hold in the nose, mouth and throat. Developed by a molecular biologist (and mom!), Biovanta Immunity Lozenges are drug free and perfect for everyday protection against colds and the flu and other respiratory irritations. And since they are lozenges, not tablets that require water to take, they are good for travel situations like being on an airplane. Use one daily as part of your regimen or take one every hour as needed if you feel something coming on or are already suffering irritation. Available in packs of 24 lozenges in elderberry, tart cherry and lemon & honey flavors, clinically and scientifically proven Biovanta Immunity Respiratory Defense Lozenges can be ordered here.

ScarScience Scar Diminishing Serum

Here's an easy treatment to diminish the appearance of scars as well as relieve the itching and discomfort they sometimes cause. ScarScience Scar Diminishing Serum works to reduce the visibility of scars caused by surgery, acne, injury, cuts and scrapes, burns, insect bites and stretch marks. ScarScience Scar Diminishing Serum comes in a wand-style dispenser; the serum for sensitive scars and skin comes in an 18ml tube that has an ultra-soft brush applicator (washable when you need to or want to) and users may notice the softening of scars in just a few days while twice daily use for eight to 12 weeks is recommended for optimal results. Then the serum is also packaged in a 6.5ml dispenser that has three gentle massaging rollers, adding the benefit of massage to the technology of the serum. It is also suitable for sensitive skin. Silicone is the main ingredient in ScarScience Scar Diminishing Serum and both serums have a light feel and are invisible, odorless and fast drying. And ScarScience even works on scars that are years old too; try it on any scar, just don't use on open wounds. When you're looking better you're going to feel better, and these remedies are in small packages that are unobtrusive in a purse, overnight kit, backpack or suitcase so they're ideal for when you're traveling. Order and find more information on ScarScience Scar Diminishing Serum and all the other products ScarScience has on offer here.

Pharma-C Witch Hazel Wipes

It can be a problem when you're on the road, whether out in the woods camping or in the car or boat, to have a way to clean up easily; after all soap and water are not always an option. Carry a canister of Pharma-C Witch Hazel Wipes with you and you'll be good to go in these types of situations. Not only are Pharma-C Witch Hazel Wipes good for a quick clean up, the trusted benefits of witch hazel also offers a gentle astringent that will remove excess oil, soothe irritated skin and tone pores. So for everything from cleaning your hands to soothing a sunburn to removing makeup, Pharma-C Witch Hazel Wipes are your friend. And they're great too to use on your face if you just want to feel refreshed. Once you start using the 40-wipe canister of Pharma-C Witch Hazel Wipes you'll find out just how handy they are, but Pharma-C has you covered with lots of other specialized products too that are perfect for travelers. Also available are Baby Oil Wipes, Foaming Rinse-Free Shampoo & Body Wash, 70% Isopropyl Alcohol Pads or Wipes First Aid Antiseptic, Bathing Cloths, Medicated Hemorrhoidal Foam and 3% Hydrogen Peroxide Wipes. Phama-C products are available in stores like Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid and from Amazon. To find a place near you to purchase go here.

Dr. Motion Compression Socks

The benefits of wearing compression socks are well known; they can improve blood flow and prevent clots and have the overall effect of reducing swelling in your legs and feet. And if you're wearing Dr. Motion Compression Socks you'll also look very stylish! Available in designs for women (Mini Hearts and Koala are especially cute) and men (guys will love the Feed Stripe Rugby and Beer designs) and in various lengths including knee-high, crew, quarter and ankle for men and all those plus mid-crew and liner for women. Every pair of Dr. Motion Compression Socks offers a comfort fit, a smooth toe seam to prevent toe irritation and breathable Sorbek yarn that is quick drying and that has antimicrobial and anti-odor properties. And all are specially crafted to provide arch and ankle support that'll alleviate muscle fatigue. As to that oh-so-important compression, Dr. Motion Compression Socks are available with mild compression for everyday use or sports compression for your more active moments. So Dr. Motion Compression Socks offer health and comfort benefits for whatever your day may bring and they make for a perfect travel companion when you're on that long flight or series of flights. There are dozens and dozens of options from Dr. Motion Compression Socks; see all of your choices and purchase here.