Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

by Tom Wojcik and photos by Rob Grabowski

Iron Maiden performed on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill and Tom Wojcik and Rob Grabowski tell and show us about the legendary band's return to Chicagoland!

Iron Maiden returned to Chicago behind 2021's Senjutsu album, which the band played United Center just two years ago, but tonight at the Allstate Arena, where the band last performed in 2008, and initially in 1984.

This year's show leaned on the 1988 seminal album, Somewhere In Time and Senjutsu, and was not a "greatest hits" set, but a well planned spectacle for the eyes and ears.

Different production, different set list, but the same six blokes blasted onstage with "Stranger In A Strange Land" and set the course for a night of rock and roll excitement to all those in the sold out / standing room only arena.

Vocalist / aviator / author Bruce Dickinson welcomed the crowd, noting his first Chicago appearance with the band at Chicago Fest at Navy Pier (August 5, 1982).

Calling out the nine-year-old in the front row, as well as all those in the balcony, the spriteful 66 year old vowed how Chicago was the one show they'd been looking forward to this tour.

Founding member and bassist Steve Harris, with his signature foot-on-monitor, air-rifling-the-crowd, had the same facial expressions of a young and hungry Harris from when the band began. Guitarist Janick Gers played to the crowd all night long from left to right, as long-standing guitar duo Adrian Smith and Dave Murray charged the way for a six string assault upon assault.

Nicko McBrain, the powerhouse drummer who surpassed a stroke last year, had a few fills that may have been absent, but kept the rhythm of the band in focus and the songs tight, as he has since entering the band in 1982. Dickinson's voice is unbelievable after all these years as he held notes longer than on record.

The band soared into the deep groove of "Can I Play With Madness?" before another double hit from Somewhere In Time, with "Heaven Can Wait" and deep cut "Alexander The Great," as a massive multi-warrior banner filled the stage.

The backdrops changed throughout the night, from western to futuristic, and tied in appearances by the notorious mascot Eddie. Dickinson and Eddie in a gun battle as flash bangs and fire enveloped the stage.

Dickinson eerily introduced 1991's eponymous "Fear Of The Dark," and as soon as McBrain's first snare smash hit, the mosh pit was circling on the general admission floor.

As the band returned with "Hell On Earth" for the encore, Maiden soldiers roared into battle as the opening keys of "The Trooper" followed, providing one of the greatest crowd responses of the night before closer "Wasted Years."

As the somber news of original vocalist Paul Di'Anno passing away had a few days to set in, the house lights were on, the Monty Python outro played, and at least three generations of metalheads witnessed metal mastery.