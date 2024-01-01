

Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee

If you're looking for a place where there's fun to be had for the whole family that won't break the bank you should be thinking of Clarksville, Tennessee! Here are some suggestions for things to do in this destination that's an easy add-on if you're traveling to Nashville; it's only an hour away.





Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.

Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan St.

This full-block downtown park is a kid's paradise. The Imagination Playground's collection of large portable foam shapes allows kids to create a play space that is constantly built and rebuilt by their imaginations. Yard games on the lawn give plenty of opportunities to run out all that energy, while water features and splash fountains allow everyone to cool off from the summer heat. Free concerts during the Downtown @ Sundown series take place on the first and third Fridays through October. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs or dine at a local restaurant or food truck before heading to the concert.Spend some time learning about Clarksville's Civil War history at one of the last intact earthen works forts in the United States. Wander the grounds to discover pieces from its past and admire the views of Historic Downtown Clarksville across the river. Don't miss the U.S. Colored Troops Monument, one of three in the nation, honoring the more than 20,000 U.S. Colored Troops from Tennessee who served in the Civil War. Inside the large interpretive center hear stories from those who lived in Clarksville during the war and browse artifacts and documents from that time.

At events throughout the year, visitors can learn about life during the Civil War: what the medical profession looked like, how soldiers mended their clothes, what types of food they ate and songs they sang, what a typical Christmas involved, what artillery was used and what a cannon sounds like.





Hit the Water!

Time on the water is like no other for unplugging and reconnecting. Bring your kayaks or schedule a trek with Run-A-Muck Outfitters or Float Ya Boat to see the natural beauty of the area. Venturing down the Cumberland presents the best views of the city. Choose routes from 2-14 miles along the Cumberland and Red Rivers and their many creeks and forks. Boating, fishing, waterskiing, canoeing, tubing, and creek wading are all fun too.

Disc Golf

18 Themed Challenge Trails

Picnics, Nature Trails and Wildlife

Off-Road Cycling

Live Music

Disc Golf is a sport the entire family can enjoy. The 18-hole course at Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive, is hilly and can be challenging through woods and open areas. Be prepared for some hiking, but also scenic vistas ripe for Instagram pics.One of the easiest ways to explore the variety of things to see and do in the Clarksville community, along with the area's local history, is by using the VisitClarksvilleTN app (see below.) With trails focusing on Outdoor Adventure, Architectural Gems, Public Art, Artsy Shopping, African American Legacy Trail and Uniquely Southern Foods, visitors are sure to find something fun and interesting. Once trails are selected, the app acts as a GPS. Visitors check in at stops along each trail to earn collectible challenge pins.Clarksville is home to more than 30 local parks and two state parks. Adventurers can easily fill a day with splash pads, picnic areas, walking trails, mountain biking, horseshoes, playgrounds, a skate park, and more...all free. Dunbar Cave State Park, 401 Old Dunbar Cave Rd., is a 144-acre natural playground full of wildlife, trails, picnic areas and signs sharing the site's rich history.For thrills, exercise and fun, bring along the bikes and explore the trails at North Ford Street Mountain Bike Park, 2740 North Ford St. Various trails, including a designated kids area makes the park suitable for all skill levels.In addition to Downtown @ Sundown, visitors can enjoy local singer/songwriters and food trucks at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Ln., and the Restaurant at Old Glory Distilling, 451 Alfred Thun Rd. every weekend.

Art and Creative Outlets

Murals, sculptures, fountains, and galleries abound in downtown Clarksville. Find plenty of selfie-ready spots to learn about Clarksville's culture and heritage while seeing different artists' talents and perspectives. The city's latest mural, Last Train to Clarksville, is located at 136 Commerce St. and was unveiled in November 2023. First Thursday Art Walks offers times to meet and socialize with both fellow art lovers and local artists. Create art for free or, for a small fee at ArtLink, 98 Franklin St. Music fans can follow the Tennessee Music Pathways' five stops in Clarksville to learn about some of the city's people and places who've significantly influenced music history (Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix formed his first band while living in Clarksville!)

To download the app for the trails, find live event listings or for more information on anything else mentioned above, go here.