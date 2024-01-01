

Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony - Aug. 29 - Sept. 4, 2024 - Ludzidzini, Eswatini

One of the most significant cultural events in all of Africa is about to take place in the Kingdom of Eswatini, the southern African nation formerly known as Swaziland. The weeklong Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony is not only an important celebration of Swazi culture; it is also a colorful spectacle that offers visitors a chance to experience something that relatively few will ever get to see.

The Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony is a long standing Swazi tradition whereby young unmarried girls, about 40,000 of them, go out into the countryside to chop tall reeds that they will then bring to the residence of the Queen Mother where the reeds will be used to repair the windbreak around her royal residence. While accompanied by male "warriors" the maidens will do their reed cutting in privacy; this part of the ceremony is not open to the public. The ceremony is open to the public on the final two days of the celebration, first with the maidens presenting their reeds to the Queen Mother and then with the amazing sight of 40,000 maidens, their escorts and even children dancing and parading before an audience that will include His Majesty King Mswati III as well as dignitaries from neighboring nations. Visitors can catch a glimpse of the king as he makes his way to his seat in the Royal Stadium in Ludzidzini where the Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony takes place after his motorcade delivers him to the event.

Shortly after the king and other dignitaries are seated the dance begins. Passing before his majesty in wave after wave, the maidens do their best to impress the king with their dancing and singing, chanting as they move along, bare breasted but wearing traditional Swazi clothing from the waist down. Some groups will have a member keeping a drumbeat or blowing a whistle, and usually there are many maidens waving wooden "pangas" that represent the real machetes that are used in the cutting of the reeds. The entire progression takes about two hours and it is mesmerizing the entire time and especially cute when a troupe of youngsters parades by. With a start time of approximately 4:00 pm it gets dark during the ceremony and the last couple of groups dancing for the king and crowd carry some type of festive lighting devices, a modernization of the ceremony that always pleases the crowd who've just witnessed an amazing display put on by tens of thousands of maidens, their escorts and many children. Yes you can see Africa's noted Big 5 game animals during your visit to Eswatini and that's an unforgettable experience. But nothing will compare to the Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony! To plan your trip to Eswatini during the Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony or any other time of year go here.