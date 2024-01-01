

Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Metallica, Pantera and Mammoth WVH In The Act during the Chicago stop of the M72 Tour at Soldiers Field on August 9th. Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!

This past Friday, Chicago's Soldier Field was ablaze with energy and metal fury as fans gathered for a night of heavy music headlined by the legendary Metallica, with strong support from Pantera and Mammoth WVH.

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH kicked off the night with a set that proved he's not just riding the fame of his father and his uncle's legacy. However, the band's name is an ode to Eddie and Alex Van Halen, as Mammoth was originally going to be the name of the Van Halen we all know and love, however unfortunately the name was already taken. The band's performance was tight, powerful, and filled with passion. Wolfgang, handling both guitar and vocals, demonstrated his formidable talent with tracks like "Don't Back Down" and "You're to Blame". The crowd, still filling in, responded enthusiastically, appreciating the blend of classic rock influences with a modern edge.

The band's sound was polished, and Wolfgang's musicianship was undeniable, setting the tone for the night. It was unfortunate that traffic from multiple events in Chicago delayed the crowd from getting to witness Wolfgang's greatness live. Events such as a Cubs vs Sox game and the Air and Water show made traffic an absolute nightmare. While the traffic made getting to Soldier Field a little bit of a challenge, the absolutely perfect weather made up for it and was like the cherry on top of an amazing night.

The crowd's anticipation and energy began to build as Pantera took the stage, marking one of their rare performances since reuniting. The lineup, featuring surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, with Zakk Wylde on guitar and Charlie Benante on drums, paid tribute to the band's legacy while delivering a crushing set.

Opening with "A New Level," Pantera immediately transported the audience back to the 90s, with Anselmo's growling vocals and Wylde's blistering guitar work recreating the band's signature sound. The setlist was a brutal mix of classics like "Walk," "Mouth for War," and the iconic "Cowboys from Hell," each track hitting like a freight train.

The band's chemistry was undeniable, and the crowd's response was nothing short of feral, with mosh pits erupting throughout the stadium and a healthy serving of headbanging. Anselmo's interaction with the audience was raw and unfiltered, adding an extra layer of intensity to the performance. Pantera's set was a testament to their legacy and was an amazing tribute to the late and great Dimebag and Vinne Paul.

After a much needed break from the headbanging, Metallica burst onto the stage, which elicited a roar from the crowd that shook the very foundations of Soldier Field. Metallica had a giant stage and they used every square inch of it throughout the entire set. The entire band was loud and proud throughout their unique 15 song set. The set was unique as they are playing a "no repeat weekend", which means that their Sunday night show will not hear any of the songs that were played at the Friday show. While I am a big fan of switching up the setlist between nights, I think that some of the band's biggest hits should stay concrete in the lineup for those that would not be able to make both shows. Granted, with as much hit material that Metallica has that did prove to be a bit of a challenge.

Fans were treated with a mix of material including "72 Seasons", "Orion", "Fade to Black", and more. The famous intro to "Fuel" was like a kickstart of energy to the eager (and somewhat deaf) crowd, and it sent Soldier Field into a frenzy. The band also played a bone-chilling version of "Nothing Else Matters", and capped the night off with "Master of Puppets".

Metallica's performance was a masterclass in metal, showcasing why they've remained at the top of the genre for so long. The band's connection with the audience was unmatched, creating an atmosphere that was both electrifying and intimate despite the massive venue. James Hetfield also gave a powerful message about mental health and urged those that were struggling to get help. It was a beautiful moment hearing about how there are so many supports available for those that need it, and that the "Metallica Family" cares for every single one of its members. Overall, the evening was a treat to the audience, and a testament on how each of these legendary bands have gotten to the levels they are at now.