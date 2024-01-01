

Part 2

There's bound to be someone on your holiday gift list that would love one (or more!) of the items we suggest here, and you may even find something you can ask dear old Santa to put under your tree!

Chorda by Artiphon

Oh boy are the musically-oriented people on your list going to love it when you gift them Chorda by Artiphon! Chorda is a compact but powerful musical instrument, an all-in-one instrument that functions as a standalone synthesizer and also as a MIDI controller. Using the Chorda's touch-sensitive pads, strummable smart bridge and intuitive gestural controls the user can play piano, drums and guitar to make beats and melodies, layer sounds and create loops; in other words you can create an entire song on Chorda and you can record your creation as you make it! Chorda has 12 "pads" and the user creates the song's percussion parts by tapping on them. Similarly the pads are how the user plays bass, entire chords, the lead instrument and more and there's a way to adjust the song's octave, the key the song is in, the BPM (Beats Per Minute); the pattern-making arpeggiator can be turned on and off too. Gee I wonder what a keyboard wizard like Elton John or a studio maven like Alan Parsons could do with a Chorda? If the music-loving person on your gift list doesn't aspire to create songs they can still have fun playing music on the Chorda and they can do it virtually anywhere; Chorda is only 17 inches long, two inches wide and an inch thick so it easily fits unobtrusively on a lap, and a built in speaker plays the sounds loud and clear (or use the headphone jack to keep tunes on the down low.) For the more serious user Chorda's MIDI controller works with music apps and software from Artiphon and others, connecting via Bluetooth or USB. Chorda comes with a USB-C cord for charging and one charge will last about five hours. Chorda color options are black, white and blue. To purchase Chorda and for more information on all the things that can be done with it go here.

Avkara Earth Lounger

Here's a gift that everyone on your list can appreciate, especially those who are outdoor enthusiasts. The Avkara Earth Lounger is a chair of sorts with a lie-flat mat and an attached oversize backrest that provides ergonomic support. Perfect for use at the beach, at a campsite, by the pool, at the lake, at an outdoor concert and really anywhere you can think of; take it to the park for a picnic outing or even lay it out on your living room floor for movie night. Made of soft, durable materials with a water resistant bottom, the Avkara Earth Lounger measures 7.5 X 4 feet and comes with four ground stakes for when you're using it in a setting where you'll need to make sure it stays put; just put the stakes through the loops on the lounger's four corners and then push or pound the stakes into the ground. The backrest comes with a removable inflatable bladder that you can inflate with the Avkara Tiny Pump or Foot Pump which are sold separately. That's all there is to it; it's easy-peasy comfort that travels with you in the included drawstring storage bag, about the size of a small duffel and with an attached strap for easy carrying. Any necessary cleanup is simple to; you can shake off sand and loose dirt and if needed, wipe the Avkara Earth Lounger down with a damp cloth. Available with an attractive tropical design, the lounger also has a pocket on each side of the backrest that will accommodate a bottle of water, a phone or other items. Order your gift of the Avkara Earth Lounger here.

"Sri Owen's Indonesian Food" - Sri Owen - (Interlink Publishing)

Here's a great gift for the foodie, Asian food lover or international traveler on your list: "Indonesian Food" by accomplished author and former food shop owner Sri Owen. Indonesia is a huge country and here Owen presents more than 100 recipes that are common to the entire nation or that are a specialty of just certain parts of the archipelago. Being a nation of islands, many of the included recipes have Indonesia's abundant seafood as the main ingredient in the dish, like Gulai Ikan Dan Udang, which is green curry of monkfish and shrimp, Lapis Ikan Tongkolberbumbu, which is pan-seared tuna with red chili sauce and Ikan Kuah Asam, tamarind fish from Sulawesi. Owen offers a brief introduction to each dish, a list of needed ingredients (with substitutions where possible) and of course thorough instructions on how to prepare the meal. And while fish is an Indonesian staple there are plenty of recipes utilizing meats and other ingredients, like the chunky mutton curry called Gulai Bagar, breasts of duck cooked in Balinese spices and Daging Masak Habang which is pan-fried steak from Samarinda. There are recipes for sauces and sides too; the reader will find out how to make delights like tomato sambal, glutinous rice cooked in bamboo, dry-roasted spiced grated coconut and sago pudding. Our mouth is watering reading about all these dishes, many accompanied by photos by Kim Lightbody and we can't wait to whip up a batch of Ayam Goreng Berbumbu which is spiced East-Javanese fried chicken wings! The knowledge that Owen imparts here is priceless and the foodie on your gift list will love this definitive guide to Indonesian food. Available from Amazon here.

Maxell Headphones and Earbuds

Maxell is one of the best-known and most-respected manufacturers of consumer electronics and they offer an amazing line of headphones, earbuds, wireless ear hooks, cassettes, CD-Rs and DVD-Rs, CD lens cleaning gear and of course, the famous Maxell batteries. Not a company to rest on their laurels, Maxell is always releasing new products and they have introduced for the holiday season new items that will please just about everyone on your gift list. One of the most popular items Maxell is showcasing during the holidays is the HP-101 Headphone, a lightweight headphone that connects to the device with a six-foot single entry USB Type-C cord. It comes complete with a microphone, has an adjustable sliding headband, and importantly soft ear pads to give the user lasting comfort. For those who prefer earbuds Maxell has Type C Earbuds in their Sync Up line; they also have a microphone, are compatible with all Type C devices and music fans will love this: they deliver a great bass sound. For those who really want a big bass sound Maxell offers the Bass 13 Earphones; they have a built-in microphone, are noise isolating and offer the ultimate for a heavy bass experience. And everybody can use one of these: the Maxell USB-C Headphone Adapter. Also from Maxell's Sync Up line, it's a reversible device-to-headphone cord that's compatible with all USB-C devices. These all make for great stocking stuffers! For more information and to order visit Maxell's store at Amazon here.

V Coterie Jewelry

V Coterie makes some of the most unique jewelry to be found anywhere and the fashionable woman or girl on your gift list will love what they have to offer. Take for example the very attractive V Coterie Pill Pavé Stud Earrings which are made with recycled brass that's then given an electroplate coating of 18K gold that resists tarnishing and discoloration, and lab-grown AAA grade cubic zirconia. These elements combine to make the earrings very elegant looking while also keeping the price affordable. For someone who seems to always be happy, the V Coterie Smiley Face Necklace makes for a great gift; it also is made of 18K gold plating over brass and features a 12mm slider pendant on a chain that adjusts from 16 to 18 inches. And those are just a couple of the cool items that V Coterie offers; their vast line includes more than 20 styles of bracelet including the cute Breathe Bracelet that has light amethyst beads and cube 18K gold-over-brass beads that spell out "breathe," 36 ring styles including the sassy Leopard Print in gold or silver, lots of earrings including skull design studs with eerie black eyes and much more. They have complete lines that focus on a particular occupation too; for the medical profession there are stethoscope rings, ring keepers and necklaces, anatomical heart necklaces, syringe lapel pins and a whimsical Jumbo Chill Pill Necklace. And because their jewelry gives the owner a "dose of style" items come in a faux prescription pill bottle. To see all of the gifts that V Coterie offers and to place an order go here.

Viso One Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Blue light is a natural and good thing; the sun emits it and in proper doses it can boost alertness, mood and cognitive function. But if the person on your gift list works, game plays or otherwise spends a lot of time in front of a computer screen the chances are that they're absorbing too much blue light and that can have a negative effect on health and wellbeing. Blue light disrupts the body's circadian rhythm, which is the natural sleep-wake cycle, and that can lead to many maladies like fatigue, impaired memory, eye strain, mood swings and risk of chronic illness. There's an easy way to keep from being exposed to too much blue light though; just wear Viso One Blue Light Blocking Glasses! Viso One Blue Light Blocking Glasses, as the name indicates, block out blue light to the extent that studies have shown that wearers enjoy a 58% increase in their nighttime melatonin levels and that combats those sleep disruptions. Very lightweight and available in many fashionable styles for both women and men, Viso One offers frames in trendy square shapes as well as favorites with rectangular lenses, close-to-round lenses or the always popular cat eye lens. There are lots of colors to choose from when picking a pair of Viso One Blue Light Blocking Glasses too, for example on the women's Cougar style options include solid colors like malt brown, green, gray, wine and others as well as patterns like amber tortoise, caramel tortoise and (grrr!) cheetah tortoise. The stunning cheetah tortoise is also available on men's glasses like the Alba and if he'd prefer the polygonal slim frame Rane design those are available in saddle brown, terrazzo tortoise and dark green to name but a few choices. Each pair of Viso One Blue Light Blocking Glasses comes with a protective case for storage and with a cleaning cloth. These glasses are inexpensive so maybe you should consider them for everyone on your gift list! Order here.