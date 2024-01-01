Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

by Morgan Clifton

Something Corporate - Concord Music Hall, Chicago 9/21/2024

Something Corporate played to a sold out crowd at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago on September 21st. The show was part of the Riot Fest after shows with many of the attendees taking in Riot Fest before making the trip over to see Andrew McMahon, William Tell, Josh Partington, Kevin Page, and Brian Ireland.

The Out of Office Tour is Something Corporate's first return to the road after a 20 year hiatus. Chicago has two stops of the 17 tour dates, Concord Music Hall and as Andrew McMahon stated, "opening for Slayer at Riot Fest on Sunday." Andrew said that Chicago holds a special place in the band's heart as it was the home of one of their record release shows due to how well they were received in Chicago when the band first started touring.

SoCo took the stage at midnight and opened the 21 song set with 'As You Sleep' from their final album "North" that was released in 2003. You could not tell that the band had been on a 20 year break. Playing songs from every album, including their newest song 'Happy.' The audience cheered and sang every word. Andrew joined the crowd during 'Hurricane' and spent time commanding the stage during 'Fall' and 'Punk Rock Princess.' At one point between songs, McMahon noticed an area of the audience making a gap to which McMahon asked if someone was injured. The response from the crowd was that someone had vomited on the floor. The members of the band all took the towels they had been using to wipe away their sweat and threw them to that area of the crowd. Andrew joked that everyone helped cover the spot but not one person wanted to wipe up the mess. Before going into the next song he made a comment about that area of the crowd may not be having fun anymore and that maybe the person that made the mess was hopefully sobering up.

The stage setup was simple, behind Andrew's piano was a raised platform that housed a video screen. Bassist, Kevin Page, would occasionally play on the platform as various colors and videos were displayed. McMahon's piano was covered in LED screens that would display the same material being displayed on the screen behind him. Andrew's piano also contained a camera that was used to display his image on the piano and screen and often times, he'd make a funny face or fluff up his hair to give the crowd a little something extra. The band played a nonstop set and only took breaks while helping with the vomit situation and to play a video from each band member of interviews from over the years. The videos from each member would be played after a few songs with the video ending and the band immediately going into the next song.

The encore consisted of an acoustic version of 'Wait' played by Andrew McMahon and guitarist Josh Partington, 'Konstantine,' and 'I Woke Up In A Car,' which has at reference to Rockford, Illinois. For those following Andrew McMahon and his projects over the years, his most recent project is Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness (AMITW). AMITW would often play songs from all of McMahon's previous projects except 'Konstantine.' The nine and a half minute song was only played once a year at McMahon's annual "Dear Jack" show played on 11/11. The "Dear Jack Foundation" was started by Andrew McMahon after he battled Leukemia at the age of 23. McMahon's life was saved by a stem cell transplant from his sister. Dear Jack raises money to help treatment for adolescents and young adults battling cancer.

The hour and 45 minute set left the sold out audience wanting more (luckily they had a chance to see them again on Sunday at Riot Fest) as they walked out of the venue singing to Backstreet Boys that was being played over the venue speakers.

Photos by Roman Soobus